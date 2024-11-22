Culture, cuisine and cricket connect India and Guyana: PM Modi in community address





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented with a lotus flower by a young girl from the Indian diaspora in Georgetown, Thursday, November 21, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Culture, cuisine and cricket deeply connect India and Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, highlighting the commonalities between the two nations. Addressing a community program in Guyana on Thursday, November 21, 2024, the Prime Minister commended the Indo-Guyanese community and their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation. Three things, in particular, deeply connect India and Guyana. Culture, cuisine and cricket, he said. Praising the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community, he said: “You fought for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest growing economies. From humble beginnings, you have reached the top, he added. Terming the diaspora as 'rashtradoots', Prime Minister Modi said they were ambassadors of Indian culture and values. You can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian, he said. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Indo-Guyanese community has Guyana as its homeland and Bharat mata as its ancestral land. Talking about India's growth, he said it has been not only inspiring but also inclusive. India's journey over the last decade has been one of scale, speed and sustainability, he said. The Prime Minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, making it the first visit by an Indian Head of State to the country in over 50 years.

