



China and Brazil agreed on a series of development strategies, such as the new growth acceleration program, with China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at accelerating integration economy in South America and to deepen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, science and technology, and environmental preservation. This announcement follows a meeting between the Chinese president Xi Jinping and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, coinciding with Xi's state visit after the

G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This is reported by

Every word partner of TV BRICS. The presidents signed 37 bilateral agreements, fueling an expanded partnership between countries covering critical areas such as agriculture, trade, technology and sustainable development. China has been Brazil's largest trading partner since 2009, with bilateral trade reaching an all-time high of US$157 billion in 2023. Our shared vision prioritizes not only economic progress but also sustainability. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva President of Brazil Lula da Silva highlighted China's important role as a trade ally and major investor in Brazilian infrastructure projects, which have generated jobs and promoted green growth. Xi Jinping, who attended the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro before his visit to Brasilia, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties. We aim to advance cooperation in traditional sectors such as trade, finance and infrastructure, while fostering collaboration in emerging areas such as green mining, artificial intelligence and the digital economy. Xi Jinping Chinese President Noting that China highly values ​​Brazil's international status and influence and supports Brazil in its increased role in the international arena, Xi said China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation. coordination with Brazil at the United Nations, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, to support the Brazilian presidency of the UN. Next year, BRICS will promote the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation and raise the BRICS voice for maintaining multilateralism and improving global governance. The agreements range from protocols on agricultural exports and joint projects in innovative technologies to plans to strengthen AI capabilities and promote sustainable mining practices. They reflect a concerted effort to align Brazil's accelerated growth agenda with China's Belt and Road Initiative, thereby promoting mutual development. The visit also commemorates 50 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, building on Lulas' trip to Beijing in April 2023. Marking a cultural milestone, the two countries designated 2026 as the China-Brazil Year of Culture to to strengthen ties between peoples. Photo: Every word

Ricardo Stuckert / PR

