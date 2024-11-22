Border militias prepare to participate in Donald Trump's mass deportation plans





Border militias under the first Trump administration flourished, emboldened by the rise of anti-immigrant and nativist discourse. The Oath Keepers, which was one of the largest militias until its founder and dozens of its members were arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, had long been engaged in border activities. (This has been a point of friction between some chapters, as some members felt that border vigilantism undermined the authority of the Border Patrol and therefore went against their respect for law enforcement.) The Prouds Boys would have deployed to the border. Anecdotally, smaller cells have also been launched in search of people who have crossed the border without authorization.

Over the years, many of these groups have operated with carte blanche from local authorities. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, told the Los Angeles Times that he believed civilian operations along the border were constitutionally protected activities, but he acknowledged that having a group of armed men in camouflage can sometimes create a headache for law enforcement. , because we often don't know who the good guys and the bad guys are. (Lamb is a constitutional sheriff, meaning he believes sheriffs hold supreme authority and are accountable only to God, not the federal government).

Once Trump takes office, some paramilitary types hope to benefit from the government's tacit authority to engage in self-defense activities at the border. A Telegram group aimed at self-identifying members of different militias has been abuzz with talk of Trump's border plans. I would be extremely happy if they replaced civilians in the war against invasion from the borders, one chat member wrote. Yes sir, I investigated this [with] some close to this administrator, someone responded. You have to do something like [the] The problem is enormous and the manpower required will be enormous. When someone suggested that the militiamen abandon their operations, they were accused by another member of being members of the federal government or being victims of psychological operations.

Anyone caught discouraging Patriots from constitutionally uniting on a large scale is suspect, they write. The basic principle of the militia is to UNITE constitutionally. Another fantasized about how formerly (sic) trained patriots could deal with cartels at the border during Trump's mass deportations.

These fantasies have also spread on social networks. The unconstitutional, illegal, and intentional invasion of borders is the real insurrection, so the act of insurrection should be used and the militia/military should be called in to suppress it immediately, someone wrote on Truth Social last week. Good luck to the MAGA militia!!

And the Proud Boys of South Texas reposted a meme showing a group of soldiers in the back of a truck, with the caption “The boys and I when we are appointed ICE in Trump's second term.”

For some, the idea of ​​being deputized is more than a meme. Well, be aware of the plans at the end of January, Foley says. We told them we're all here if you want, if you need help with intelligence or reconnaissance. Let us know.

