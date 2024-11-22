ATC approves remand of Imran Khan in vandalism case





An anti-terrorism court has approved five-day remand of former PTI president Imran Khan in a case registered at New Town police station in Rawalpindi.

The court hearing took place at Adiala jail, with Justice Amjad Ali Shah presiding, Express News reported.

The prosecution sought 15 days' remand for Imran Khan, but the court approved a period of five days.

Under the order, investigator Rashid Kayani will conduct the investigation at Adiala Prison, where Imran Khan is currently detained.

Once remand was granted, Imran Khan's cell within the prison was officially designated as a police station for the duration of his detention. He will remain under the jurisdiction of New Town Police while in custody.

As per court orders, Imran Khan is scheduled to be produced before the court on November 26, where the next steps in the investigation will be determined based on any new evidence collected.

Imran Khan, who faces several cases, continues to be detained on various charges, including allegations of terrorism-related activities. The current pre-trial detention is part of ongoing legal proceedings against him, with custody helping investigators gather new evidence related to the case.

Yesterday, Imran Khan was arrested in connection with another terrorism case registered at New Town police station in Rawalpindi. This follows his recent bail approval in the Toshakhana case by the Islamabad High Court, Express News reported.

After being granted bail in the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan was apprehended in connection with the charges against him at the New Town police station, including arson, stone throwing, resisting police and damaging property governments. The case also includes terrorism-related charges.

A team led by the SSP Investigation is currently questioning Imran Khan. Rawalpindi police spokesperson said Imran Khan would be produced in court today for a remand hearing.

