Hancock abandoned NHS staff during Covid, says Unison





MATT HANCOCK abandoned health and care staff at their time of need during the Covid crisis, civil service union Unison said today. The union made the comments as the former Conservative health secretary gave evidence at the official pandemic inquiry. Unison's head of health, Helga Pile, said: Matt Hancock's lasting legacy will be how not to respond to a national crisis. He should be ashamed of himself for deserting health and care staff in their time of need. Dodgy dealings within government have resulted in many profiting from the provision of substandard protective clothing. Safety kits were unavailable or inadequate, and healthcare workers and the people they cared for died. It is time for Matt Hancock to take responsibility for the chaos caused and lives lost while he was in charge. Taking responsibility was certainly not on Mr Hancock's agenda as he gave evidence at the inquest for the second time. Instead, he sought to blame Downing Street, then in the grip of his nemesis Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's top aide, for its interference in the Covid testing programme. The biggest interference which caused difficulties was during the tests, where some of the political candidates named in Number 10 caused incredible difficulties, Mr Hancock told the inquiry, which is now focusing on the impact of the pandemic on the NHS. The disgraced former health secretary, who was caught canoodling with a colleague in breach of Covid rules, has now quit politics. Bereaved families protested outside the Covid-19 inquest at Dorland House in London as Mr Hancock gave evidence. They held up photos of their loved ones and rolled out a red carpet with the words “Let the bereaved families bear witness”. LobbyAkinnola, 33, said he went to the inquest to act as a spokesperson for people who could not speak. Mr.Akinnolas's father, FemiAkinnola, died at the age of 60 in April 2020 after testing positive for Covid. Mr Akinnolas said he feared Mr Hancock would use the investigation to rehabilitate his public image. He said: I feel like we heard a lot about his performance, how he did everything right and how it was other people's fault if things went wrong. Barbara Herbert, of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: Politicians are using the inquiry to defend their legacy, while bereaved families are being excluded from the right to give evidence. Mandy Phillips, who booed Mr Hancock as he entered the UK Covid-19 inquiry building, said she believed he should never have been health secretary.

