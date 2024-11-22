Turkey has a 'revolving door' approach to dealing with ISIS suspects

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkey's approach to handling Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspects continues to raise concerns as recent figures shared by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya appear to highlight a trend to leniency in relations with members of the terrorist group.

During a parliamentary briefing on November 20, Yerlikaya shared updated statistics on counterterrorism operations targeting ISIS. Between January 1 and November 1, Turkish law enforcement carried out 1,205 operations, resulting in the detention of 2,897 people. Of these, only 655 were formally arrested, while judicial control measures were imposed against 566 suspects. The remaining detainees were released without any significant restrictions.

That means nearly three-quarters of detained suspects avoided pretrial incarceration, a figure consistent with Turkey's history of releasing most ISIS-linked detainees after minimal treatment. This data has led critics to accuse the government of pursuing a “revolving door” policy, whereby suspects are quickly released after brief detentions.

The latest figures reflect Turkey's continued reluctance to take decisive action against jihadist networks. Interior Minister Yerlikaya's briefing notably made no mention of conviction rates or the number of ISIS members currently serving sentences in Turkish prisons. This lack of transparency has become a hallmark of Turkey's counterterrorism policy, with the government hiding data on convictions and prison populations under the pretext of national security concerns.

The last official disclosure of ISIS-related incarceration figures came in 2020 when then-Justice Minister Abdlhamit Gl said that as of December 16, 2019, 1,195 ISIS suspects Islamic State had been arrested, convicted or were still on trial as suspects, including 791 foreign nationals. However, the breakdown between those serving time and those awaiting trial or appeal has never been provided. Analysts have long suspected that many ISIS suspects are acquitted or have their convictions overturned, contributing to a minimal number of active incarcerations.

In the absence of clear data, opposition MPs have repeatedly questioned the government on the status of convictions and arrests linked to ISIS. Despite the legal obligation to respond to these requests within two weeks, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained evasive, further increasing skepticism about its commitment to the fight against IS.

The minutes of the presentation of Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya to Parliament. During his speech, the minister gave an incorrect figure when indicating the number of IS members detained, citing 605 instead of the actual 655:

Notably, the Ministry of the Interior, which published monthly statistics on anti-terrorism detainees, stopped sharing this information as of January 1, 2019, without explanation. Likewise, there have been no updates on the number of foreigners detained or arrested in Turkish prisons since then, further obscuring transparency in the country's handling of terrorism-related cases.

Turkey's leniency toward ISIS militants has also sparked international concern. Former Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu revealed in February 2023 that Turkey had repatriated 1,126 ISIS members of European origin to their home countries over the previous five years. Several ISIS members involved in terrorist attacks in Europe were found to be living in Turkey or transiting through its territory, underscoring Turkey's critical role in the movement of jihadist fighters.

An article from Nordic Monitor revealed that the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) used Turkey as a transit hub for fighters, logistics and reconnaissance before an attempted attack on the Church of Santa Maria (Meryem Ana Dou Kilisesi ) in the Saryer district of Istanbul on January 28, 2024. This account is corroborated by reports from the United Nations, the FBI and Turkish court documents. According to confidential information, French intelligence alert Turkish authorities two months before ISIS attack; However, Turkish officials dismissed the warning as disinformation, saying it was part of a campaign to weaken them. The intelligence was passed to Turkey's General Directorate of Security (Emniyet) through a French liaison officer stationed at their embassy in Ankara, at a time when several Western embassies and consulates in Istanbul and Ankara were temporarily closed due to security threats.

Turkey has consistently allowed foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) to travel freely to countries where they hold citizenship or residency, rather than prosecuting them for alleged crimes. A policy launched in 2018 under President Erdogan required the Migration Management Authority (G daresi Bakanl), part of the Interior Ministry, to expel FTFs from Turkey, either forcibly or voluntarily.

This policy, still in effect, facilitated the transit of thousands of FTFs, particularly to Syria and Iraq, where many joined terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda, ISIS and their affiliates. Although the Turkish government has not officially disclosed the details of this policy, substantial evidence indicates that it was actively implemented under Erdogan's government.

The process begins when Turkish authorities classify an individual as FTF based on intelligence reports. If the person has not committed crimes in Turkey and is not subject to legal or financial sanctions, he or she is transferred to repatriation or return centers (Geri Gnderme Merkezleri, GGM) managed by Turkey staff. migration agency. From there, these individuals are expelled from Türkiye, allowing them to continue participating in jihadist activities abroad.