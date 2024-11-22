



ISLAMABAD: Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that 30% of vehicles in Pakistan would be converted to electric by 2030, state media widely reported, as the South Asian country South is taking steps to combat air pollution and other effects of climate change.

The minister was echoing the government's New Energy Vehicle (NEV) policy released on Wednesday, which aims to transition 30% of all new imported and locally manufactured vehicles to electric power by 2030.

Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan have more than doubled over the past year. BYD Pakistan, a partnership between China's BYD and Pakistani auto group Mega Motors, said in September that up to 50% of all vehicles purchased in Pakistan by 2030 would be electrified in some form, in line with targets worldwide.

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant backed by Warren Buffett, announced its entry into Pakistan in August, making the country of 250 million people one of its new markets.

Pakistan aims to convert thirty percent of its vehicles to electric by 2030, Khan said while addressing the session on the Middle Transport and Digital Corridor and Beyond at the COP29 summit in the UN underway in Baku.

Significant steps are underway to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Pakistan. The government is actively working to develop infrastructure for electric vehicles, including the installation of charging stations.

Local media reported in August that standards for electric vehicle charging stations had been developed by the Energy Ministry, with the government considering providing them with affordable electricity.

Under the new electric vehicle policy, the government has introduced subsidies of Rs 50,000 for electric motorcycles and Rs 200,000 for three-wheelers like autorickshaws, with a total allocation of Rs 4 billion. Rs. These grants will be distributed through auctions. So far, two companies have been granted licenses and another 31 applications are under review.

The policy also includes a reduction in the policy rate from 22 to 15 percent, with financing available at a Kibor of 3 percent (Karachi Interbank Offered Rate) and the government covering the financial cost. Consumers will pay monthly installments of around Rs9,000 over two years, lower than the projected fuel savings.

A credit loss guarantee administered by the Finance Division will not insure any financial burden to the Department of Industry or consumers.

Other initiatives include providing free e-bikes or scooters to 120 high-achieving students and reducing customs duties on electric vehicle components to encourage local manufacturing. The government should also establish a New Energy Fund and a New Energy Vehicle Center to support these measures.

BYD Pakistan is collaborating with two oil marketing companies to establish a charging infrastructure network and aims to establish 20-30 charging stations in the initial phases alongside the rollout of its cars.

BYD Pakistan will initially sell fully assembled vehicles, which are subject to higher import fees than vehicles shipped in parts and assembled locally. Dewan Motors is also set to launch its electric vehicles under the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) license.

