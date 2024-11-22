Reviving democracy in Indonesia in Prabowo

On October 20, 2024, Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president, capping a stunning political comeback from the once-ostracized former general but also marking a new low point for the country's beleaguered democracy. Prabowo will have little interest in the country's democratic backsliding in recent years and could in fact see it worsen further. Australia and other development partners will face difficult choices about whether and how to support local pro-democracy forces seeking to combat growing repression.

Although often considered one of the world's largest democracies, Indonesia has suffered from a serious decline in the quality of its democracy in recent years. Much of the groundwork for this decline was laid during the reign of former President Joko Widodo.

During his two terms in office, Widodo removed key institutions from democratic reform (reform) period and bent them to his will. He stripped the vaunted Anti-Corruption Commission (KPK) of its independence, appointing its political leaders and pushing it to investigate its enemies while ignoring the corruption of its allies. He also intervened in the previously fiercely independent Constitutional Court, relying on the court's chief justice (who, not coincidentally, Widodo's brother-in-law) to change election rules and allow son Widodo's elder, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run for president of Prabowo. vice-presidential candidate. Widodo also deployed a mix of legal inducements and intimidation to subjugate Parliament, reducing it to a mere rubber stamp for the executive.

Prabowo now inherits this weakened Indonesian democracy and is unlikely to change its downward trajectory. Despite a colorful new image as cuddly grandfather during the national elections in February, he still carries a deep And long-standing skepticism of the value of democracy. Just before his inauguration, he parliamentary opposition rejected as a Western culture, not aligned with Indonesian values. Its governing style may also have a distinct influence militaristic flavor. One of his first acts as president was to order ministers to attend a four-day meeting. training camp – with ministers parading in army fatigues – to ensure they are all in sync.

Prabowo's approach to the economy will also likely reflect his old-school strongman personality. Economic populism – perhaps best represented by its signature free lunch program aimed at schoolchildren and mothers – will be a selling point for the masses. But there is fears that cronyism is also commonplacewith Prabowo's brother and oligarch businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo likely to seek profits for financing Prabowo's previous three terms as president. Prabowo also appears ready to continue his predecessor's courtship Chinese investment in particular, which would likely provide further support for Beijing's authoritarian development model.

If Indonesia is to turn around its democratic situation, civil society will likely be the main driver of change. In recent years, activists, academics and NGOs have grown more and more critical government efforts to roll back civil liberties and neutralize checks and balances on its power. Prabowo is the resurrected embodiment of the authoritarian era that many activists fought against in the late 1990s and have no desire to see return. So, ironically, it is likely to generate energy and defiance from activists in a way that they were unable to muster against Widodo – whom many activists supported during his 2014 and 2019 presidential elections – until it's too late.

The pro-democracy forces will need this energy because they will almost start from square one. Many of the institutions they fought so hard for over the past two decades have either been pushed aside or co-opted by political elites. Activists and NGOs are also divided and underfunded. Some have been excluded from government funding for being too critical, while those who have access often serve only as passive partners in implementing public programs.

Activists will need to show how maintaining healthy democratic processes and institutions is essential to achieving long-term sustainable economic outcomes for Indonesians. High levels of satisfaction with Indonesian democracy, despite its many deficiencies in recent years, rest largely on Widodo's ability to ensure stable growth and low inflation. Prabowo will be keen to maintain this record, but any economic shock could shake public contentment and bring questions about the quality of Indonesia's democracy to the forefront.

The likelihood of a generally more combative relationship between civil society and government will pose a dilemma for international development partners, including Australia. So far, the partnership orientation of development, in which donor support is guided by government priorities, has proven to be very effective when national governments and civil society are aligned. But this increases the risk that donors will be forced to support the government in disputes over the direction and trajectory of reforms, even when criticism from civil society might be justified.

The partnership approach and emphasis on technical support has undoubtedly been welcomed by the Indonesian government. Australian-supported programs such as the Australia-Indonesia Economic Development Partnership (Prosper) and the Australia-Indonesia Justice Partnership provided expert support on inclusive economic development and judicial reform efforts. But some academics have also expressed his concern that, as Indonesia's democratic decline continues, such support may only result in helping co-opted or increasingly corrupt institutions deliver unjust outcomes more effectively.

More support will therefore likely be needed for forces seeking to restore the democratic foundations of Indonesia's institutions. As a first step, donors seeking to maintain a partnership approach could find ways to support reformers within existing government frameworks. Chief among them is the Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN), which sets out Indonesia's development priorities from 2025 to 2045. Although some of the RPJPN's goals are ambitious and may be subject to Prabowo's whims , they have legislative value, which gives them weight and a common platform for the government and civil society for the moment.

But if the partnership approach encounters obstacles, donors could also draw on existing support for local reformers, channeled through established international NGOs. Renew Australia Democratic resilience The pilot program (DemRes), in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and the Asia Foundation, would be a good start. But we should go beyond simply strengthening the technical and procedural elements of democracy, which mostly work, and focus more on promoting democratic values ​​and institutions and helping reformers to make the case that they lead to better, sustainable and long-term economic results for populations. all Indonesian.

As for the other parts of the bilateral relationshipAustralia will ultimately face difficult choices in its development partnership with Indonesia over the next five years. How Canberra responds to the likely looming conflict between pro-democracy forces and the Prabowo administration will reflect not only how we view Indonesia as a bilateral partner, but also the value we place on democracy at home, in our region and around the world.

