ECP seeks virtual presence of Imran Khan during contempt of court hearing on December 17





ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered former PTI leader Imran Khan to ensure his participation in the upcoming contempt of court hearing on December 17, via video link.

The directive was issued in a session chaired by a four-member bench, headed by Sindh member.

During the hearing, the Sindh member confirmed that the authorities had provided written assurances that arrangements would be made for Khan's virtual presence. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member also mentioned that Khan was released on bail in another case.

Imran Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry expressed concerns that Khan could be arrested in connection with other legal matters, stressing that his presence was vital to record evidence and hear testimonies.

The Electoral Commission confirmed that the December 17 hearing would continue with the collection of evidence, subject to Khan's participation via video link.

This latest hearing is part of the ongoing legal challenges facing Imran Khan, which include the Election Commission contempt case and other related charges arising from his tenure as PTI leader.

In another development, the ECP had earlier sought a report from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding internet connectivity issues in Adiala jail, after Khan failed to appear virtually at his previous hearing due to service interruption. The matter was discussed during the hearing, in the presence of PTI's legal team, including Shoaib Shaheen and Faisal Chaudhry, as well as prison authorities.

The ECP lawyer questioned prison staff about the internet outage and they confirmed that the service had been interrupted. Chaudhry asked the commission to allow a meeting between Imran Khan and his legal team, but the ECP clarified that such decisions were beyond their scope.

Chaudhry also raised concerns over Khan's well-being, suggesting that the ECP visit the prison to personally inspect the situation. The ECP assured the legal team that the matter would be taken up and adjourned the hearing, asking the PTA to submit a report on the matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2024/11/21/ecp-seeks-imran-khans-virtual-presence-in-contempt-hearing-on-december-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos