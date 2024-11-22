PH will honor Indonesia's conditions when Mary Jane Veloso returns





MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is “required to honor” the conditions set by Indonesia to allow the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to the country, including the execution of her sentence, the national government said Thursday. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the terms of Veloso's transfer were still under discussion. Article continues after this ad READ: Mary Jane Veloso returns home to the Philippines – Marcos “We are required to honor the conditions that would be set for the transfer, particularly the execution of Mary Jane's sentence in the Philippines, with the exception of the death penalty which is prohibited by our laws,” the statement said. DOJ and the DFA in a joint statement. . “The conditions for the transfer of Ms. Mary Jane Veloso are still under discussion with Indonesia,” the statement added. Article continues after this ad Wednesday when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the Philippine and Indonesian governments had agreed to bring Veloso back to Manila after 10 years of diplomacy and consultations regarding his case. Article continues after this ad Veloso was arrested in 2010 at Adisucipto International Airport in Yogyakarta after she was found in possession of more than 2.6 kilograms of heroin. Article continues after this ad However, she maintained that she was unaware of the contents of her luggage, as it had been provided to her only by her recruiters, identified as Julius Lacanilao and Maria Cristina Sergio. Veloso was later sentenced to death, but was spared in 2015 after Philippine authorities asked then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo to allow her to testify against members of a human trafficking syndicate humans and drugs in Manila.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.



Your subscription was successful.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnation.inquirer.net/256220/ph-to-honor-indonesias-conditions-in-mary-jane-velosos-return The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos