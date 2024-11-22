Police close investigation into journalist Allison Pearson's social media post





Essex Police have closed an investigation into a journalist for alleged incitement to racial hatred following an online post which has since been deleted. An independent review will be launched into the police's handling of the case. Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson said she was wearing her dressing gown when questioned by two Essex Police officers on Remembrance Sunday, over a year-old post on the platform of social media X, formerly Twitter. News of the visit sparked backlash, including from former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both called the incident “appalling,” as well as X owner Elon Musk. Essex Police had been carrying out an investigation under the Public Order Act but said on Thursday they had decided to take “no further action” after the Crown Prosecution Service indicated no charges had to be worn. The force added that the National Police Chiefs' Council's hate crime lead has agreed to carry out an independent review into the police's handling of the case. A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favour. “We are sometimes faced with allegations of crimes on which people have very opposing opinions. “That’s why we work so hard to remain impartial and investigate allegations, no matter where they might lead.” » Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and shadow home secretary Chris Philp have called for the non-criminal hate incident (NCHI) guidelines to be revised following the scrapping proceedings against Ms. Pearson. Very pleased that Essex Police have now dropped this investigation into @AllisonPearson. Journalists should not be visited by the police to express their opinions. Credit goes to Allison for holding on. Reports of non-criminal hate incidents have increased… -Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) November 21, 2024 Ms Badenoch said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Journalists should not be visited by the police to express their opinions. “Reports of non-criminal hate incidents have increased exponentially as they appear to be used beyond the original intentions of legislation created over 20 years ago. “It is time to review (once again) the guidelines and check whether the overall policy is still fit for purpose.” Mr Philp took to social media to say: “It should never have come to this. The police should not police thought or speech. “Police time should only be spent on crime or behavior that may imminently lead to crime. “I urge the Government to urgently change the guidance on NCHI to prevent this from happening again.” British Reform leader Nigel Farage said he was “delighted” that the case had been dropped, adding that his party would “repeal” hate speech laws. Speaking on her Planet Normal podcast, Ms Pearson said the visit from Essex Police left her “upset”. “Whatever I did or didn't do, if someone found that offensive, that still doesn't constitute a reason for me to have two police officers come to my house on a Sunday morning,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/police-close-investigation-social-media-175355141.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos