



Kurdish political commentator Selahattin Erdem recent opinion article in Yeni zgr Politika highlights a critical moment in Turkish political discourse on the Kurdish question and the isolation of Abdullah Calan. Highlighting a remarkable shift in political and media narratives, Erdem describes how the long-standing “fascist-colonial ban” on discussing Calan and Kurdish issues on mainstream platforms has been broken. These once-silenced issues are now at the forefront of the Turkish political agenda, sparking widespread and often heated debate.



While welcoming this new openness, Erdem recognizes the mixed nature of these discussions: they offer a chance for a more democratic and solution-oriented approach to the Kurdish question, but also reveal entrenched prejudices and resistance to change. . Nevertheless, he considers this opening as a positive step towards resolving the historic Kurdish question. Divergence in Turkish politics and media Erdem identifies a significant divergence in the Turkish political and media landscape, catalyzed by these debates. He highlights three key trends shaping current discourse: The first trend is the exploration of alternative methods by figures such as Devlet Baheli and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. While these leaders have not abandoned their goal of neutralizing the PKK, they appear to be reassessing their strategies in light of past failures. Figures such as CHP leader Zgr Zel have also aligned themselves with this approach, reflecting a broader recalibration within Turkey's main political blocs. The second trend is the pursuit of ultranationalist and militarist rhetoric, led by figures such as Mit Zda of the Victory Party. These groups, described by Erdem as “war profiteers,” continue to oppose Kurdish rights, use inflammatory language and resist attempts at reconciliation. The third tendency is that of those who are reluctant to fully engage in ongoing debates. Erdem criticizes this group, which includes many self-described democrats and intellectuals, for its reluctance to take a clear position. He argues that their inaction inadvertently strengthens reactionary forces and hinders progress. Regional and global dynamics at play Erdem links this divergence to broader regional and global developments, including the growing dynamics of World War III in the Middle East. It highlights the impact of recent geopolitical changes, such as Israel's aggressive measures against Hamas and Hezbollah, which have prompted Turkish policymakers to rethink their anti-Kurdish strategies. The Turkish political establishment is beginning to realize that suppressing Kurdish identity and going after the PKK will not lead to stability. This awareness has allowed figures like Baheli to consider dialogue as a viable alternative. What awaits us? Erdem concludes by emphasizing the importance of maintaining and strengthening the current dynamic towards a democratic solution. He warns against complacency and urges progressive forces to challenge reactionary rhetoric and support measures that emphasize the leadership of Abdullah Öcalan and the Kurdish freedom movement as an integral part of resolving the Kurdish question . Erdem's analysis highlights a crucial moment in Turkey's history, where differences over the Kurdish question present both risks and opportunities. The trajectory of these discussions will shape Turkey's democratic development and its approach to solving one of its most pressing problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/erdem-a-new-era-of-political-debate-on-the-kurdish-question/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

