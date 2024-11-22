US concerns over axis of authoritarianism cloud latest Biden-Xi meeting





The change in US administration comes at a time of dynamic geopolitical shifts, with Washington particularly concerned about the so-called axis of authoritarianism involving China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Beijing's evolving ties with these countries present serious challenges to U.S. interests in an already complex and, in some respects, deteriorating geostrategic environment. The last Biden-Xi Tte–Tte The Lima meeting marked the third in-person meeting of the U.S. and Chinese leaders, following their last meeting in San Francisco a year ago. Those talks resulted in an agreement to resume high-level military communications, which were suspended in August 2022 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. To many observers, it signals a cautious effort to thaw frosty bilateral relations. Although the Biden administration is in its lame duck period, the November 2024 meeting in Lima had notable results. Biden and Xi agreed that decisions to use nuclear weapons must remain under human control, not artificial intelligence, is the first time China has made such a statement. Reflecting on the past four years, Xi note that although bilateral relations have experienced ups and downs, they have remained generally stable thanks to continued dialogue and cooperation. He highlighted that more than 20 communication mechanisms have been relaunched or established, particularly in the areas of diplomacy, security and law enforcement. Xi too underlines four non-negotiable red lines for China: the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system and its right to development. The order likely suggests their relative importance to Beijing or is intended to signal their importance to the new Trump administration. For Washington's part, Biden highlighted US interests in freedom of navigation and stability in the South and East China Seas and the peaceful resolution of disputes in the Taiwan Strait, noting that these are an issue in which there were global concerns. challenges. He stressed the value of high-level bilateral discussions, noting during the meeting that his conversations with Xi have always been frank and frank, and observing that open communication channels “avoid miscalculations and ensure that competition between our two countries not descend into conflict. According to the United States read aloud During the talks, both sides also affirmed the value of the U.S.-China Defense Policy Coordination Talks, the U.S.-China Military Maritime Consultation Agreement meetings and commitments between theater commanders. New tensions in US-China relations The emphasis on maintaining leadership-level talks, diplomacy and military communications came amid recognition that U.S.-China relations remain fraught with new sources of tension . North Korea's increased involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine figures prominently among these sources. For months, Pyongyang had been supplying Moscow with munitions essential to the Russian war effort. This summer, the two sides signed a mutual defense agreement, which was quickly followed by the deployment of North Korean troops to the battlefield. Biden sentenced the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, calling it a dangerous escalation with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security. In response to the deployment of North Korean troops, the United States allowed Ukraine will use long-range missiles to strike military targets deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, South Korea, an ally of the United States, has noted it is ready to take measures appropriate to the level of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, even potentially changing its current policy and providing lethal aid to Ukraine. Beijing's failure to say it would seek to prevent Pyongyang from increasing its role in the conflict has fueled concerns in the West about expanding cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea. Iran's role in Russia's war against Ukraine, supplying drones used in Russian attacks on Ukraine and selling other munitions to Russia, including ballistic missiles, has fueled speculation that this axis could extend to Iran. Although so far the Biden administration has downplayed the idea that the four countries are acting in concert, believing that relations between these four countries are for now largely transactional, according to recent statements by Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens . Foreign Affairs essay. However, the administration views all four states as aligned in changing the fundamental principles of the international system and sees China as playing a central role in this informal bloc, as it has the largest economy and military capabilities among them.

In response to US sanctions, China has taken the lead, according to the Wall Street Journal called an axis of escape, tightening commercial ties with these countries and Venezuela, to mitigate the impact of American sanctions and export controls. As China engages with Russia, North Korea and Iran to counterbalance American influence, Beijing, which has attacked the United States as the source of what it calls a bloc confrontation, does not want to be seen as forming its own anti-Western bloc with these revisionist states. There is, however, no doubt that all four states are rowing in the same direction when it comes to opposing US global leadership. Geopolitical trends are moving in the wrong direction During President Biden's term, he took advantage of multilateral summits such as APEC and the G20 to meet with Xi on the sidelines, maintaining constant high-level engagement between the United States and China. Fostering mutual trust between the two leaders and leveraging multilateral summits as a platform for direct dialogue has been key to managing the many differences between Beijing and Washington. In the future, maintaining reliable communication channels through these avenues would help manage tensions and avoid misunderstandings, or worse, on both sides. Even so, maintaining open lines of communication may not be enough to prevent a deterioration in bilateral relations, particularly if Washington sees China, along with Russia, Iran and North Korea, as attempting to undermine the interests or global leadership of the United States.

China has several ongoing efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving this effect. Its Global Security Initiative aims to supplant the U.S.-led international security order with a framework that promotes Beijing's long-standing international normative preferences. Beijing leads groups such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which it promotes as alternatives to Western-led institutions and positions itself as platforms for countries in the South to cooperate outside the internationally-led system. by the United States. BRICS has gained considerable momentum in recent years, with important middle and emerging powers joining or expressing interest in doing so. China may publicly avoid global bloc politics, but in these cases it appears to be pushing back against Western strategy. What all this means for the United States and U.S.-China relations is difficult to predict. The Trump administration may have already formulated its policy position toward Beijing. But the best-laid plans can quickly be thwarted by miscalculations, misunderstandings or unpredictable events, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine or the Hamas attack on October 7. Amid the many ongoing crises and conflicts around the world, both sides would do well to maintain channels of communication to manage their differences. Given the state of bilateral relations and Washington's concerns about the emergence of an axis of authoritarianism, this is perhaps the best we can hope for.

