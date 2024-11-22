Donald Trump reacts to the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz from the AG





President-elect Donald Trump said former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has a “wonderful future” after Gaetz announced he was withdrawing his name to consider becoming attorney general.

Gaetz announced his withdrawal from Trump's nomination for attorney general in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. He said it was “clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition.”

The withdrawal came amid a wave of allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and pushback against his nomination from prominent Republicans. Gaetz vehemently denies these allegations.

“I greatly appreciate Matt Gaetz’s recent efforts to secure approval for attorney general,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

“He did very well but, at the same time, he did not want to distract the Administration, for which he has a lot of respect,” added the president-elect. “Matt has a wonderful future and I can’t wait to see all the great things he does!”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump and Gaetz's communications teams for further comment.

Above left, President-elect Donald Trump attends the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19 in Brownsville, Texas. Top right, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida)… Top left, President-elect Donald Trump attends the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19 in Brownsville, in Texas. Above right, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) takes the stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum July 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“I had excellent meetings with senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful comments and the incredible support from so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from the essential work of the Trump/Vance transition,” Gaetz posted before Trump’s statement. “There is no time to waste in an unnecessarily prolonged brawl in Washington, so I will withdraw my name from consideration for attorney general.”

The investigation into Gaetz stems from accusations that Gaetz was involved in recruiting women online for sexual purposes, including a 17-year-old girl. Last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) told Gaetz that he would not face federal sex trafficking charges.

Two other women had accused Gaetz of paying them for sex. Their attorney, Joel Leppard, told Newsweek on Wednesday that his clients received a total of $10,000 through Venmo and Paypal. Leppard said his clients had not wanted to testify publicly against Gaetz.

Gaetz has vehemently denied doing anything inappropriate and attributes the accusations to a smear campaign. He posted on X that the allegations began under former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican.

In February 2023, the Justice Department informed Gaetz that he would not face federal sex trafficking charges due to allegations that he was involved in recruiting women online for sexual purposes.

CNN reported Thursday that Trump had not lined up anyone to replace the attorney general nominee.

Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for Trump's transition team, previously told Newsweek that despite the allegations, Gaetz would be “the next attorney general.”

“These are baseless allegations designed to derail the second Trump administration,” Pfeiffer said. “The Biden Justice Department investigated Gaetz for years and cleared him of any wrongdoing. The only people who went to jail because of these allegations were the ones who lied about Matt Gaetz.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

