Why Trump's racism isn't or isn't enough of a problem for some voters of color | American politics





Since Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, many have publicly speculated about why the people of color with whom Trump has made progress would vote for a racist candidate. Throughout his campaign, Trump and his supporters made a series of racist remarks aimed at Blacks and Latinos, immigrants in general and other marginalized groups. He also promised to use the military to carry out mass evictions, ban sanctuary cities, and step up attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at the federal level.

Many non-white voters have consistently supported Trump at the polls. And while the reliability of this type of data can vary, experts agree that Trump has made inroads with some minorities despite his bigoted comments.

A record 46% of Latinos voted for Trump, a 14-point increase from 2020, according to Edison Research exit polls. Asian Americans' support for Trump increased five points to 39% this year from 34% in 2020. Black voters' support for Trump stood at 13% in 2024, relatively unchanged from 12% of 2020. And while it's true that the majority of people of color voted for Harris across the board, experts have warned that assuming these groups would automatically reject a racist candidate like Trump ignores an important nuance, particularly when it comes to concerns about the economy.

According to journalist Paola Ramos, Democrats' estrangement, particularly among Latino voters, suggests they may be conciliatory to Trump's anti-immigration and xenophobic messages. Being Latino does not make voters safe from racism, anti-immigrant or anti-blackness sentiments, she said, because many have been taught to idolize and idealize whiteness.

Supporters before a roundtable discussion between Trump and local Latino leaders at Trump National Doral Miami on October 22, 2024, in Doral, Florida. Photograph: Miami Herald/TNS

This racial baggage is one that we have carried for a long time in this country and in American politics, Ramos said, referring to the glorification of white identity in Latin America. And I think [that] has finally been revealed very clearly through Trumpism.

Many Latino voters may have a more distant relationship with immigration and hold xenophobic beliefs themselves, said producer and author Dash Harris.

We cannot pretend that the Dominican Republic is not currently expelling thousands of Haitians, she said, referring to the ongoing removal of Haitian immigrants from the country by Dominican authorities, a practice that has sparked criticism. international outcry. If Latin Americans emigrate from fascist countries, they will support fascism in their new space. It is a continuum of convergence of interests. The rise of far-right leaders in Latin America and the persistence of Nazism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism and misogynoir are unabated in the Western Hemisphere, she said.

Trump's xenophobia was also tied to an economic message that resonated with some, Ramos said. In each message: [Immigrants] take your jobs. They come after you. Inevitably, especially if you are part of certain ecosystems, you will start to believe this rhetoric.

The factors explaining why Asian American voters increased their support for Trump are also multiple. The majority of Asian American voters are foreign-born, have lower partisan identification and may be more persuasive to either political party depending on their priorities, said Karthick Ramakrishnan, executive director of AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) data at the University of California, Berkeley.

While racism and discrimination were turn-offs for Asian American voters overall, meaning they could not support a candidate who was not aligned on this issue, the economy and the Immigration was more important to some Asian American voters, according to pre-election surveys. Asian American voters reported many personal financial struggles, Ramakrishnan said, and were also largely dissatisfied with the Biden administration's handling of the economy. This could suggest that voters were more interested in punishing the ruling party for economic reasons rather than supporting Trump's agenda, he added.

Katie Mimura (left) and Hisako Kaneko (center), who traveled from Japan to show support for Donald Trump, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, September 23, 2024. Photograph: Rebecca Droke/AP

When it comes to immigration, particularly as it relates to undocumented people, Asian American voters have become more conservative, Ramakrishnan said, after supporting liberal policies such as access to citizenship, from 2008 to 2016. Although views on immigration remain a partisan issue among Asian American voters, those who supported Trump did so as the Trump campaign and the Republican Party did a very effective in describing the border as out of control and the towns. [as] overrun by immigrants, and they presented it as illegal immigration, he said.

Voting priorities also occurred alongside a potential decrease in voter turnout among Asian American Democrats, Ramakrishnan said, especially since Harris received 7 million fewer votes overall than Biden in 2020. Perhaps it's not so much a story of Asian Americans moving to the right of the Republican Party. , but Asian American Democratic voters don't feel enthusiastic enough to turn out, he said, adding that questions of turnout also include how many Asian American Republicans voted against Democrats Asian Americans.

For black voters, the story of support for Trump followed a different pattern. Before the election, many had panicked over the perceived increase in support for black Republicans, particularly among black men. But 85% of black voters supported Harris.

The story of this election is that you haven't seen the same types of changes in black communities as you have in other minority communities, particularly in Hispanic communities, said Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University.

Blacks for Trump applaud Donald Trump in Hialeah, Florida on November 8, 2023. Photograph: Washington Post/Getty Images

Black support for Trump is not part of a major realignment, Gillespie added, noting that Trump has performed as well among blacks as previous conservative presidents did after blacks largely left the party Republican in the 1960s. The history of black voting behavior is still a story of post-1964 realignment, she said.

Economic concerns, pre-existing partisanship and the Trump campaign's targeted outreach could explain why some voters support Trump despite his racism, Gillespie added. In particular, dissatisfaction with the economy under the Biden administration likely helped push some Black voters toward Trump, especially given the tax credits and stimulus checks under Trump as well as the current role of Harris as vice president in Biden's unpopular administration, Gillespie said.

There are people who think the economy is in bad shape and think the current administration is responsible for the bad economy, she said.

It would make sense that there are people who want to punish the administration, and those people may not be thinking primarily about civil rights issues or Donald Trump's latest racist words.

Overall, there is not enough data to support a single theory about Trump's gains among voters of color. But viewing any minority bloc as a monolith ignores historical trends that can reframe the origins of support for a racist candidate.

