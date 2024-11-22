Politics
Culture, cuisine and cricket strengthen ties between India and Guyana
Georgetown:
Culture, cuisine and cricket deeply connect India and Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, asserting that the commonalities provide a strong foundation for friendship between the two nations.
Addressing a community program in Guyana on Thursday, the Prime Minister praised the Indo-Guyanese community and their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation.
He stressed that the shared values between the two nations constitute a solid basis for their friendship.
“Three things, in particular, deeply connect India and Guyana. Culture, cuisine and cricket,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said both countries are proud of their rich and diverse culture.
“We view diversity as something that should be celebrated, not just accommodated. Our countries show how cultural diversity is our strength,” he said.
Noting that Indians traditionally carry food wherever they go, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Indo-Guyanese community has a unique food tradition that blends Indian and Guyanese elements.
“The love of cricket also strongly binds our nations together. It is not just a sport. It is a way of life deeply rooted in our national identity,” he said.
“Many of our cricket fans enjoyed the T-20 World Cup that you hosted this year. Your cheers for the team in blue during their match in Guyana could be heard even at home in India!” he added.
Praising the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community, he said: “You fought for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest growing economies. » “From humble beginnings, you have reached the top,” he added.
Terming the community as 'rashtradots', PM Modi said they were ambassadors of Indian culture and values.
The Prime Minister stressed that the Indo-Guyanese community is “doubly blessed” because they have Guyana as their “homeland” and “Bharat mata” as their “ancestral land”.
Recalling his visit to Guyana two decades ago, Prime Minister Modi said he came to the country as a “traveler full of curiosity”. Noting that much has changed since his visit as Indian Prime Minister, he said: “The love and affection of my Guyanese brothers and sisters remains the same! “My experience has confirmed it: you can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the “common history” that binds India and Guyana.
“Common struggle against colonial rule, love of democratic values and respect for diversity,” he said.
“We have a common future that we want to create. Aspirations for growth and development, a commitment to the economy and ecology and a belief in a just and inclusive world order,” the Prime Minister said Modi.
The Prime Minister noted that the top leaders of the two countries were working to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
“Today, we agreed to expand the scope of our collaboration – from energy to business, from Ayurveda to agriculture, from infrastructure to innovation, from healthcare to human resources and data development.” “Our partnership also has significant value for the entire region. The second India-CARICOM summit held yesterday is testimony to this,” he added.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit here, during which he proposed seven “key pillars” to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community.
During his speech, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India and Guyana believed in reformed multilateralism as members of the UN and as developing countries, they understood the power of the South.
“We seek strategic autonomy and support inclusive development. We prioritize sustainable development and climate justice. And we continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to address global crises,” he said. he declared.
Talking about India's growth, he said it has been not only inspiring but also inclusive.
“India’s journey over the last decade has been one of scale, speed and sustainability,” he said.
In a post on X, PM Modi shared photos from the event and called it a “very special community programme”.
“Connection with the great Indian family!” » said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an article on X.
“The Prime Minister congratulated the Indian community for preserving their culture and traditions. He highlighted the history of India's growth and invited them to visit their ancestral land,” it read.
The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in over 50 years.
He was awarded Guyana's highest national honour: the “Order of Excellence”. Prime Minister Modi thanked the people of Guyana for this gesture.
“It is an honor for 1.4 billion Indians. It is recognition of the 3 lakh strong Indo-Guyanese community and their contributions to the development of Guyana,” he said during his speech.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
