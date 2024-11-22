ATC approves five-day remand of Imran Khan in vandalism case





PTI founder Imran Khan appears in court to extend bail ahead of his arrest, in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. Reuters The special prosecutor had requested Khan's remand for 15 days. The former Prime Minister is accused of inciting arson, causing material damage. political vendetta, based on assumptions.

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved five-day remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a vandalism case.

The development came during the hearing of a case held at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where the former prime minister has been lodged for over a year now.

Khan was arrested in the case on Wednesday hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved his bail in the fresh Toshakhana case involving the alleged illegal sale of state gifts.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the ex-prime minister at the New Town police station during the PTI protest on September 28, which saw party activists clashing with the forces of order (LEA).

The case registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) accuses the politician of inciting arson and causing damage to property.

The FIR also mentions that five suspects Khalil, Imran, Sadaqat, Yaseen and Tahir were arrested from the spot. He also claimed that a bottle of petrol was recovered from the possession of suspect Tahir.

Several police vehicles, including that of SP Rawal, were damaged, and a policeman was seriously injured in the eye by a window, the FIR said, adding that the suspects seized government firearms and took them fired into the air, causing panic, he adds.

During today's hearing, special prosecutor Zaheer Shah requested a 15-day remand and argued that the protesters attacked government property following Khan's call to protest despite the taxation of sector 144.

He also alleged that the PTI founder planned the said protests in Adiala jail.

Confronting the government lawyer, Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar said the prosecution of his client was part of a political vendetta.

Stressing that the case was based on speculation, Safdar wondered how the PTI founder could have planned the protest while he was in solitary confinement.

