



During his recent visit to Chile, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the opportunity to realize a childhood dream: visiting Rapa Nui. In a column published in the Daily MailJohnson recounted his experience on the island, I reflected on his story and shared observations that elicited a variety of reactions. A distant destination with unexpected reflections With his wife Carrie, Johnson biked around Rapa Nui and swam at Anakena, describing it as a beach of pink and gold sand with clear water, although not exactly tropical. However, one of his statements attracted particular attention.: If you're really worried about World War III and want to avoid radioactive fallout, this is the place. The former prime minister also admitted to touching a fallen moai, despite prohibitions. I couldn't contain my curiosity. He reached out and touched one of the fallen statues. Realizing my mistake, I apologize to the people of Rapa Nui for accidentally invading this sacred place, he noted. Reflecting on the collapse of Rapa Nui Johnson concluded that the end of Rapa Nui culture was not due to ecocide, as mainstream theories suggest, but to internal conflict and leadership problems. It was politics that destroyed this amazing civilization, as almost always happens. This is the real lesson for the human race, he said. His interest in the island began at the age of 10 after reading I I of explorer Thor Heyerdahl, an interest that even led him to attend lectures on Rapa Nui in his university years. Johnson's visit not only highlights the historical significance of Rapa Nui, but also sparks debates about respect for sacred sites and their interpretations. cultures that still surround this fascinating civilization

