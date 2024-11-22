Tensions between Azerbaijan and Turkey-Israel/ JAMnews

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Turkey-Israel

The Turkish president confirmed that he had denied the Israeli president access to Turkish airspace for a flight to Baku to attend COP29. An Azerbaijani analyst interprets Ankara's decision as a response to Bakus' position on Israel, which diverges significantly from Turkey's position. “That said, Turkey could have handled this differently, especially on an issue as sensitive for Azerbaijan as the level of representation at COP29,” said political commentator Ahmed Alili.

What happened?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was scheduled to travel to Baku on November 19 to attend COP29 of the United Nations Climate Conference.

However, on November 17, Herzog's visit was canceled “for security reasons,” according to the presidential office, which did not provide further details.

“In light of the assessment of the situation and for security reasons, the President of the State of Israel has decided to cancel his trip to the climate conference in Azerbaijan,” the official statement said.

As host country, Azerbaijan said the real reason for canceling the Israeli president's visit was Turkey's refusal to allow Wing of Sion aircraft to pass through its airspace.

“Unfortunately, several days of intensive negotiations through diplomatic channels have yielded no results. Azerbaijan has created all necessary conditions for the participation of all parties in the climate conference. However, the situation around the visit of the Israeli president is due to reasons beyond our control,” a representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told reporters.

“We refused him access to our airspace”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan confirmed that he had refused the Israeli president's plane access to Turkish airspace for a flight to Baku.

“We severed our trade relations with Israel and did not allow it to use our airspace,” Erdoan told a news conference at the G20 summit in Brazil.

“As you know, we have completely severed our trade relations with Israel. Regarding the visit of the Israeli president to Azerbaijan for the COP-29 summit, we did not allow him to use our airspace,” Erdoan clarified.

He added that President Herzog had other routes to reach Baku.

“Turkey is obliged to demonstrate its position on a number of issues, and we will do so,” he said.

It should be noted that the Israeli ministers who visited Baku used commercial flights via Georgia.

Meeting between Turkish and Israeli intelligence chiefs

On November 19, Ronen Bar, head of Israel's Shin Bet security service, traveled to Turkey for a meeting with Brahim Kaln, head of the National Intelligence Organization.

The meeting was reported by TThe Times of Israel.

According to the newspaper, intelligence chiefs discussed efforts to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza and the possibility of Ankara facilitating those efforts.

Earlier, an unnamed Arab official told The Times of Israel that members of the leadership of the radical Palestinian group Hamas were currently in Türkiye.

The Ankara official, however, denied allegations that the Hamas Politburo had moved to Türkiye. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the accusations were unfounded.

Director of the Atlas Research Center, Elkhan Shahinoglu, underlines that the tension in Turkish-Israeli relations has once again affected Azerbaijan:

“The Israeli president was unable to attend COP29 held in Baku because Turkish airspace is closed to Israeli planes. However, given that the Israeli side knew in advance about the airspace restrictions imposed by Turkey, the Israeli leader could have participated in the events in Baku using alternative routes via other countries, even if it meant a longer journey.”

The recent incident clearly demonstrated that the tension in Turkish-Israeli relations has also affected Azerbaijan.

At the same time, a recent example of information warfare between Israel and Turkey has also attracted attention. Reports claim that Hamas' political leadership was forced to leave its headquarters in Doha, the capital of Qatar, due to internal disagreements. Israeli media quickly reported that Hamas had moved its office to Türkiye. Although this sparked much discussion, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the claims were unfounded.

“This ongoing conflict between the two countries shows no signs of abating. The sooner this ends, the better for Azerbaijan,” he concluded.

Turkey could have handled a sensitive issue for Azerbaijan differently, such as the level of representation at COP29, Ahmed Alili, political analyst note in an interview with Turan exit.

“Of course, this situation has raised certain questions about Turkish-Azerbaijani relations. However, Azerbaijan's position towards Israel has always been distinct. Azerbaijan's foreign policy is often criticized. For example, the European Union and the United States accuse Azerbaijan of being too dependent on Russia. After the Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan's foreign policy was accused of being entirely dependent on Turkey.

Azerbaijan's foreign policy on Israel, Kosovo, and several other issues differs from that of Turkey, and in some cases Azerbaijan has adopted positions contrary to Turkey's preferences. This demonstrates the independence of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

It is possible that Ankara took note of Azerbaijan's independent position on issues related to Israel and decided to assert its own independent position, even if it goes against Azerbaijan's. In fact, this is common practice.

That said, I think Ankara could have acted differently on such a sensitive issue for Azerbaijan, such as the level of representation at COP29 and the arrival of world leaders in Azerbaijan.

