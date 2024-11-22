RFK Jr. compared Trump to Hitler and welcomed descriptions of his supporters as Nazis





CNN-

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Health and Human Services secretary, has a long history of scathing criticism of Trump, calling him a threat to democracy, a bully and, as recently as July, from a terrible president.

But Kennedy's harshest attacks came during Trump's rise in 2016, when on his Ring of Fire radio show, Kennedy applauded descriptions of Trump's base as belligerent idiots and suggestions that some were pure Nazis and soulless fellow travelers. Kennedy also compared Trump to historical demagogues like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, accusing Trump of exploiting societal insecurities and xenophobia to gain power.

After Trump's victory in 2016, Kennedy concluded in a December episode of that year that Trump was not like Hitler, at least in some way, because Hitler was interested in politics.

A CNN KFile review of Kennedy's past comments shows they fit a pattern of consistent and widespread criticism Kennedy has leveled at Trump over the years.

In 2019, Kennedy argued that Trump entrusted his first administration to corporate lobbyists from industries they were supposed to regulate and that Kennedy would actually be able to regulate in some cases if confirmed as as Trump's HHS secretary.

As head of HHS, Kennedy would oversee vast swaths of America's food and health care industries. The sprawling federal agency has a proposed mandatory budget exceeding $1.7 trillion and oversees major public health initiatives, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Medicare and Medicaid. which together impact the lives of all Americans.

In a statement to CNN, Kennedy expressed pride in serving in the Trump administration, supported Trump's vision for the country and said he regretted his past comments about the former president.

Like many Americans, I allowed myself to believe that the mainstream media was painting a distorted and dystopian portrait of President Trump. I no longer hold this belief and I now regret having made these statements, he said.

Kennedy's years of criticism of Trump began to fade after he was shunned by the Democratic Party in the 2024 primaries, prompting him to run as an independent.

When asked in August if he would ever serve in Trump's Cabinet, Kennedy said no. But weeks later, he ended his campaign and endorsed Trump. Kennedy has since refrained from any public criticism of Trump, aligning himself with the former president on issues including government censorship and public health.

But newly discovered comments on Kennedy's radio show underscore the intensity of his past rebukes of Trump, including making accusations of racism against him.

Kennedy repeatedly accused Trump of exploiting fear, bigotry and xenophobia to build a dangerous nationalist movement and warned that Trump would destroy both the climate and clean water. Kennedy also compared Trump supporters to white Americans in the 1970s who he said saw the civil rights movement as a social demotion.

In a December 2016 episode of Ring of Fire, Kennedy compared Trump's strategy to that of historic demagogues who rose up in times of crisis.

Drawing comparisons to global crises such as the Great Depression, Kennedy said periods of economic and social instability often gave rise to demagogues who exploited fear, prejudice and insecurity to gain power. He cited foreign figures like Hitler, Francisco Franco and Mussolini, as well as Huey Long and Father Coughlin in the United States, as historical parallels.

And you can see that every statement Donald Trump makes is based on fear, Kennedy said on his radio show in December 2016. Every statement he makes. You know, we have to be afraid of Muslims. We must be afraid of black people, and especially of the great black Obama, who is destroying this country and making everyone unhappy.

And only one person has the genius and the ability to solve these problems. And I'm not going to tell you how I'm going to do it. Trust me, vote for me and everything will be fine again. And of course, it all sounds like a carnival barker, Kennedy concluded.

He also compared Trump's appeal to that of Alabama's famous segregationist governor, George Wallace.

Wallace's appeal was aimed at middle-class white men who had experienced the civil rights movement of the 1960s as a social demotion and found their lives in turmoil, Kennedy said. And that kind of insecurity, I think, is the target of the summons that Donald Trump has sent to the American public.

Warmongering idiots and outright Nazis

In March 2016, Kennedy praised journalist Matt Taibbi's criticism of Trump's base, reading on air a passage that harshly condemned Trump and his supporters and which he called beautifully written.

One of the things you write so well, and your articles are so fun to read, but you write about Trump, I quote: “The way you build a truly vicious nationalist movement is to marry a relatively small core of idiots warlike to a much more powerful group. A larger group of opportunists and soulless fellow travelers whose primary function is to turn a blind eye to things, Kennedy said, rereading Taibbi's own writings.

We may not have a lot of real Nazis in America, but we have a lot of cowards and bootlickers, and once those meaty dominoes start falling into the Trump camp, the game is over, Kennedy said finishing the passage written by Taibbi.

And, you know, he's not like Hitler, Kennedy said. Hitler had a plan, you know, Hitler was interested in politics, Kennedy continued. I don't think Trump has any of that. It is like non compos mentis. He’ll get in there and who knows what’s going to happen.

Kennedy, on his radio show, also harshly criticized Trump's environmental policies, accusing him of promoting irresponsible climate denial and prioritizing corporate interests over public health.

In a December 2016 episode of Ring of Fire, Kennedy referenced an article by climate scientist Michael Mann and said: Michael Mann wrote a great article this week on the world's 10 worst, most damaging and most damaging climate deniers. more destructive. And Donald Trump is number one.

He accused Trump of pursuing pollution-based prosperity by repealing regulations such as the Clean Water Act and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump will not only destroy the climate, but he also promised last week, when he spoke with the oil and shale gas industries, that he would get rid of the Clean Water Act, he said. -he added. It will therefore simply open the floodgates to all kinds of pollution. Trump's prosperity will be prosperity based on pollution.

Kennedy's harsh criticism of Trump extended into 2019, when he compared Trump's EPA chief Andrew Wheeler to one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and called Trump's efforts to boost fossil fuel production are despicable, accusing him of knowingly prioritizing coal, oil and gas on the planets. future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/21/politics/kfile-rfk-jr-trump-critique/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos