Bushra Bibi alleges pressure on General (R) Bajwa after Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia – Pakistan





Pakistan

Bushra Bibi alleges pressure on General (R) Bajwa after Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia

The date of the protest will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it

Updated on: Friday November 22, 2024 06:19:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has claimed that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Madinah, calls started pouring in for General (R) Bajwa, questioning the choice to have him take charge.

In a video statement posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was told: “Who have you brought? We don't want such people. We are working to end Sharia law, and you brought in someone who defends it. “.

She added that since then baseless propaganda has been launched against them, including accusations against her and calling Imran Khan a “Jewish agent”.

Regarding the November 24 protest, Bushra Bibi reiterated that Imran Khan had called on the entire nation to participate in it. She firmly said, “The date will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it. »

Bushra Bibi stressed that no one can legally prevent peaceful protests and assured that the PTI founder would not seek revenge after his release.

Government responds to Bushra Bibi's claims

Political leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have strongly condemned Bushra Bibi's statement regarding Saudi Arabia's alleged role in removing Imran Khan from power.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while condemning Bushra Bibi's allegations against Saudi Arabia, said that it is regrettable to target a friendly country like Saudi Arabia for political purposes and asked all forces politicians to refrain from compromising Pakistan's foreign policy.

Reacting to Bushra Bibi's remarks, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the former first lady organized her daughter's wedding ceremony in the same country she accuses of being involved in the ouster of her husband of power.

He said the gifts given by Saudi Arabia to the PTI founding president and Bushra Bibi were sold in the black market.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi dismissed Bushra Bibi's allegations as fabrications. “I was personally present during the PTI founder's visit,” he said, adding that no calls were received during the trip to substantiate these claims.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi further clarified that Qamar Javed Bajwa, the then army chief, was also present during the visit. He stressed that neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia had given up their strong stance on the Palestinian issue.

