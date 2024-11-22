Donald Trump nominates Pam Bondi as attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws





US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, to be the next US attorney general, hours after his first choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name.

Pam Bond has been nominated by Donald Trump to be the next attorney general of the United States (AP)

Pam Bondi's nomination comes after the attorney general's original pick, Republican Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name due to an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation into her.

Although momentum was strong, it was clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition, Gaetz said.

There is no time to waste in a needlessly prolonged fight in Washington, which is why I will withdraw my name from consideration for attorney general,” he added. In a message on social media , he indicated that he would continue to fight for the country, but only from a different position.

Who is Pam Bondi?

Pam Bondi is a longtime ally of Donald Trump and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial when he was accused of trying to negotiate U.S. military aid to Ukraine on the basis of their investigation into former President Joe Biden, who was then vice president.

She also chaired the America First Policy Institute, a think tank created by former members of the Trump administration.

Pam Bondi, a Tampa native, was Florida's first female attorney general and has 18 years of experience as a prosecutor.

Donald Trump reacts to Matt Gaetz's withdrawal

Donald Trump reacted to Gaetz's withdrawal by saying, “Matt has a wonderful future and I can't wait to see all the great things he does!”

Allegations against Matt Gaetz

Two women recently came forward to tell the House Ethics Committee that Gaetz paid them for sex on multiple occasions since 2017, when he was a Florida congressman. They also accused him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl at a party in Florida in 2017, which would constitute statutory rape since the age of consent in the state is 18 .

The women's lawyer said: “They are grateful for the opportunity to move forward with their lives. They hope that this will allow all parties concerned to definitively turn the page.

Gaetz has strongly denied any wrongdoing. The Justice Department's investigation concluded last year with no charges filed against him.

Gaetz won reelection in November to Congress, but issued a resignation letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, saying he had no plans to lend oath.

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee refused to release the panel's findings, despite objections from Democrats in a split vote. The committee will meet again on December 5 to conclude the matter.

Besides Gaetz, Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, former Fox News anchor Peter Hegseth, also faces sexual assault charges, although he has said he was the subject of a investigation and that he had been cleared of all responsibility.

