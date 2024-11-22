Fidan defines Turkey's policy in Syria





The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, outlined the foundations of his country's policy regarding the Syrian issue, in a vague context of rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus. In his statements today, Thursday, November 21, Fidan said that the essential elements of Turkey's policy towards Syria include purging the country of terrorist elements, maintaining unity and of the territorial integrity of the country, the achievement of progress in the political process and the guarantee of the security and territorial integrity of the country. voluntary return of Syrians to their country. The Turkish minister also underlines his country's position in the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), saying Turkey has thwarted efforts to organize autonomous administration of local elections in northeastern Syria. He stressed that such attempts would not be allowed in the coming period, thus continuing the war against what he described as a “separatist terrorist organization” without concessions, as he put it. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) recently began holding undeclared municipal elections in Deir Ezzor province, according to local sources cited by Enab Baladiwho requested anonymity. These statements by the Turkish minister came during his presentation of the budget of his ministry and its related institutions for the year 2025, to the planning and budget committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, as reported by the Turkish channel. CNN TRK. Israel threatens Astana's environment The Turkish Foreign Minister considered that the efforts of Russia and Iran within the framework of the Astana process are essential to maintain calm on the ground, confirming the continuation of consultations initiated with the United States on the Syrian question. However, he noted that Israel's attempts to spread war are beginning to threaten the environment created by the Astana process, which ended the bloodshed in Syria, making it open to all kinds of uncertainties, according to the minister. Fidan also stressed that the dialogue proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, with a strategic approach, should be evaluated by the Syrian regime in a way that prioritizes the interests of the Syrian people, which represents Turkey's fundamental expectation . Last Saturday, referring to Erdoan's comments on the meeting with Bashar al-Assad, Fidan said the issue was about political will, stressing that Erdoan had expressed his will at the highest level, emphasizing the importance of a leader of a democratic state (referring to Turkey) making such statements, believing that this approach has changed the rules of the game. Russia excludes it, Iran calls for “peaceful solutions” After the Turkish president expressed his hopes on November 13 for the possibility of meeting the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad, Moscow the next day ruled out the possibility of such a meeting in the near future. Russian President Alexander Lavrentiev's special envoy said Turkey was acting like an “occupying power”, emphasizing that this concerns its support for the Syrian opposition and that the main issue is the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria. “Let’s call things by their names; they (the Turks) act as an occupying power and it is very difficult for Damascus to engage in dialogue without certain guarantees from Turkey regarding the withdrawal of its forces,” Lavrentiev added. November 16, Fidan declared that Russia is somewhat neutral on the normalization of relations between Turkey and the Syrian regime, calling on the Syrian regime to facilitate the return of ten million Syrian refugees. For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi exhorted to resolve disputes between Turkey and the Syrian regime through peaceful methods, emphasizing the need to respect Syria's territorial integrity and end support for what he described as “extremist groups”.

