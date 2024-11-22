President Prabowo has the right to support pairs of candidates in the 2024 regional elections





Surakarta, Beritasatu.com – Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded regarding the video showing President Prabowo Subianto's support for Central Java governor and vice governor candidates Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in the Java gubernatorial election center of 2024. Jokowi stressed that there was nothing wrong with the direction of support given by the president or former president to a candidate. “Can I forwarded it and it was decided by Bawaslu that Article 229 of Law Number 7 of 2017 is clear. The president and vice president have the right to campaign. “Yes,” Jokowi said during a blusukan with the two candidates for mayor and deputy mayor of Solo, Respati Ardi and Astrid Widayani, in Palang Joglo, Thursday (11/21/2024). Jokowi's statement is consistent with Bawaslu's explanation, who said the video of Prabowo's support for the Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple did not violate current regulations. Furthermore, Jokowi explained that the support given by President Prabowo was his right as General Chairman of the Gerindra Party. “President Prabowo Subianto is the chairman of the Gerindra Party, who recommends all the regional candidates of the Gerindra Party. Why can't he support him? Logical, just logical,” he added. As is known, the video uploaded to the Instagram account @ahmadluthfi_official on November 9, 2024 shows Prabowo expressing support for the Luthfi-Yasin couple. The 5 minute 39 second video was recorded on November 3, 2024, when Prabowo met Jokowi at his residence. On this subject, Jokowi was reluctant to provide further explanations. “I am No (I want to respond), I just want to convey this early. That’s it,” Jokowi said.

