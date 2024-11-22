Pam Bondi is Trump's attorney general pick after Gaetz withdrawsExBulletin





Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference's annual meeting Feb. 23 in National Harbor, Md. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images .

switch caption

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi, former attorney general of Florida, to be the next attorney general of the United States.

Bondi, who served as Florida's top prosecutor from 2011 to 2019, is a longtime Trump ally and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial. She heads the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a think tank created by former staffers from Trump's first presidency.

In a statement announcing the selection, Trump said: “Pam served as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she got tough on violent criminals and kept the streets safe for Florida families. Then, as Florida's first female attorney general, she worked to stop deadly drug trafficking and reduce the tragedy of fentanyl overdose deaths, which have destroyed many families across our country. She did such incredible work that I asked her to serve on our Commission on Opioid and Drug Abuse during my term. first mandate We saved many lives! »

Trump added: “For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans. Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ on its goal of fighting crime and making justice America safe again.”

The Justice Department has played a key role in Trump's agenda for his second term, as he potentially seeks to make the department more accountable to the president and go after his perceived enemies. Trump's vice president-elect, JD Vance, called the attorney general's role the most important job of the next administration, after the president's.

Whoever fills this position will have to enforce Trump's agenda while overseeing the day-to-day operations of a department of more than 115,000 people, which prosecutes crimes, polices businesses, protects civil rights and defends American laws in all areas. facets of government. .

Bondi's selection is a continuation of Trump's practice of choosing his former lawyers for senior positions in his new administration. Last week, he chose former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general and Emil Bove as senior deputy attorney general, who would serve as deputy attorney general while Blanche awaits confirmation. Both men have defended Trump in his legal cases, including the New York criminal case in which a jury found him guilty of 34 counts. Trump was not convicted in the case.

The selection of former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's former pick for attorney general, has been the subject of controversy since the day he was selected last week, stemming from allegations that he attended sex parties, used illegal drugs and had sexual relations with minor allegations that Gaetz has always denied. The FBI investigated these accusations starting in 2021, but the Justice Department never filed charges.

Some lawmakers also worried that Gaetz did not have the temperament and experience to lead a department that has long valued its independence and impartiality in law enforcement.

