Essex Police take no further action against Allison Pearson





Essex Police said it would take no further action against journalist Allison Pearson after an investigation into a social media post by the Daily Telegraph columnist. The investigation has been closed, but there will be an independent review of law enforcement's handling of the matter, police said in a statement. The force previously defended its actions after Pearson said she was “stunned” by a visit to her home on Remembrance Sunday. The visit was to arrange an interview as part of an investigation into allegations of incitement to racial hatred, following a complaint from a member of the public, the force said.

Essex Police said in a statement that the force “has considered this matter, having sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. They have advised that no charges should be laid. We have therefore concluded that there is no would take no further action.” The force said Chief Constable BJ Harrington had asked Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, the National Police Chiefs' Council's hate crime lead, “to conduct an independent review into how the force has dealt with this matter and he accepted.” Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst said it was “important that the public have confidence in their police service”. “This investigation has caused great distress to Ms Pearson and great public concern,” he said. “This has raised a number of important questions that need to be resolved so that we can all be confident that the police are acting correctly.” An Essex Police spokesperson said the force “investigates crimes reported to us without fear or favour”. “We sometimes encounter allegations of crimes about which people have strongly opposing views. That's why we work so hard to remain impartial and investigate allegations, no matter where they might lead.” Pearson made the police visit public after writing an article in which she claimed police who came to her home told her it was because of a non-criminal hate incidentbut I was not told what message it was. Police said body camera footage of the incident showed that at no time did their officers tell them that the report under investigation was being treated as a noncriminal hate incident. A non-criminal hate incident occurs when no criminal offense has been committed but the person reporting it believes the incident was motivated by hostility. The BBC has seen the now-deleted post to which the police complaint related. It dates from November 16, 2023 and shows an image of two police officers standing next to two men holding what appears to be a flag of the Pakistani political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The message marks the Metropolitan Police alongside the words “How dare they”. He adds: Asked to pose for a photo with lovely peaceful British friends of Israel on Saturday, the police refused. Look at these people who smile with those who hate Jews. X added an opinion to the message indicating that the image was taken in Manchester, not in London, and that it is not linked to Palestine. A number of political figures have spoken out in support of Pearson, including shadow home secretary Chris Philp and former prime minister Boris Johnson, sparking a debate around free speech. In response to the debate, Essex Police previously said it supported free speech but “does not support inaccuracy”. “If an alleged crime is reported, an investigation is opened. There is no public interest in lying.”

