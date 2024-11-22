Politics
US, China display stark contrast in final meeting before transition
On November 16, during his last meeting with US President Joe Biden, Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to work with the new administration, maintain cooperation and manage differences.
Biden called the U.S.-China relationship the most important in the world and reiterated his oft-repeated remark that the United States and China “cannot let any of these rivalries escalate into conflict.”
Pledges aside, when VOA took a closer look at what Biden and Xi had to say during their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru, it found that there was a stark contrast between what Xi was saying and what China was saying. actions and facts on the ground.
Cyber threats
During his meeting with Xi, Biden raised deep concerns about Chinese state-sponsored cyberattacks targeting critical civilian infrastructure and threatening the safety and security of Americans.
In response, Xi said there was no evidence supporting what he called the irrational claim that cyberattacks were being carried out from China.
However, for years US intelligence agencies and cybersecurity experts have regularly traced cyberattacks to Beijing. Many threat actors are not only affiliated with the Chinese state, but controlled by it. China has also compromised telecommunications companies and managed IT service providers.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence Annual Threat Assessment 2024 The report identifies China as the most active and persistent cyber threat to the U.S. government, private sector and critical infrastructure networks.
That report referred to PRC operations that were likely intended to preposition cyberattacks against Guam, a western Pacific island and the closest U.S. territory to Taiwan.
The 2024 Microsoft Digital Defense Report said Beijing's long-term focus on controlling Taiwan had prompted Chinese threat actors to conduct a high level of targeting against Taiwan-based companies.
China has targeted military and cyber entities in the South China Sea region.
In July 2021, the United States and its allies accused Beijing of facilitating the cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange email server software and other ransomware attacks.
Last week, the FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency revealed that Chinese state-affiliated actors were conducting a large and significant cyberespionage campaign targeting commercial telecommunications infrastructure in the United States.
Beijing has also become more aggressive in its influence operations aimed at swaying U.S. elections.
Ukraine
More than 1,000 days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Biden called for Beijing's “continued support for Russia's defense industrial base.”
Xi said China is making every effort for peace and asserted that Beijing's position and actions on the Ukraine issue have always been fair and square.
However, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization considers China a “decisive catalyst” for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
China, through its “boundless friendship with Russia, has provided Moscow with diplomatic cover for its war and significantly supports Russia’s ability to produce armaments.”
The United States says China has increased sales of machine tools, microelectronics and other technologies used to produce weapons and weapons systems that Moscow deploys in Ukraine.
US intelligence services declassified estimates that around 90% of Russian microelectronics used to make missiles, tanks and planes came from China in 2023.
The report said China supplied Russia with 70% of the machine tools that could be used to make ballistic missiles.
China has also stepped up trade with Russia, particularly oil and gas imports, to support Russia's flagging economy and mitigate the impact of Western sanctions.
Taiwan
Biden told Xi that the United States opposed any unilateral change to the status quo from either side and called for any disputes to be resolved peacefully. reflecting nearly half a century of American politics. He further called on China to end its destabilizing military activities around Taiwan. Beijing has indicated its desire to retake Taiwan by force.
Drawing a red line around Taiwan, a democratically autonomous island that China claims as its territory, Xi called on the United States to unequivocally oppose Taiwan's independence and support China's peaceful reunification.
Beijing has often confused its one-China principle, that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China, with the United States' one-China policy.
Although the United States recognizes China's claim that Taiwan is part of China and recognizes Beijing as the sole legal government of China, the One China Policy does not take a position on Taiwan's status.
As China becomes increasingly bellicose toward Taiwan with increased air incursions, threatening propaganda, and drills simulating attacks on Taiwan, US approved multi-billion arms sales to Taiwan.
China says this undermines its sovereignty and threatens peace in the region, calling on the United States to see clearly “the true nature of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a separatist.”
Lai said it was up to the people of Taiwan to decide their future. He repeatedly offered to hold talks, which Beijing rejected.
Human rights
China's inclusion of democracy and human rights among its red lines is part of Beijing's long-standing efforts to redefine popular understanding of these concepts and to stifle criticism of the rules and regulations. abuses by the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP.
Beijing has both argued that human rights vary from country to country, while asserting that China respects the core principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, or UDHR.
However, the CCP systematically violates the rights and freedoms set out in the UDHR, particularly freedom of thought, conscience and religion, as well as the rights to freedom of expression, assembly and privacy.
The UDHR also states that no one shall be held in slavery or servitude.
Body of evidence shows China subjected Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region to mass surveillance, internment, forced sterilization, torture, violence sexual exploitation, forced labor, religious repression and other forms of cultural erasure.
Beijing has also engaged in systematic repression and cultural erasure in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-china-exhibit-sharp-contrast-during-final-meeting-ahead-of-transition/7872238.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas offers Trump land on US-Mexico border for possible mass expulsions
- HTTA & SDB youth competition successfully organized – Solomon Star News
- Justice Ibnu Basuki Widodo, deputy head of the Corruption Eradication Committee, who once exonerated corrupters
- Britain's nuclear bomb scandal: our story Examining how Britain's atomic testing program destroyed lives | television and radio
- Mats Zuccarello suffered a really significant lower body injury – Wilderness Walk
- The country is working to identify and test people who may have been exposed to bird flu
- US, China display stark contrast in final meeting before transition
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Chervinsky and Collard advance to NCAA quarterfinals
- It turns out that UMKM debt collection will be abolished in the Jokowi era, but…
- 1 dead after US 29 crash
- Area around Texas Panhandle High School football predictions
- Essex Police take no further action against Allison Pearson