Justice Ibnu Basuki Widodo, deputy head of the Corruption Eradication Committee, who once exonerated corrupters

Bloomberg Technoz, Jakarta – The last head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the period 2024-2029 chosen by Commission III of the House of Representatives (DPR) was Ibnu Basuki Widodo. He is a high-ranking judge who sits in the Special Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Previously, he was a senior judge at the North Sulawesi High Court. His name often appeared while he was in the Central Jakarta District Court and the Jakarta Corruption Crimes Court (Tipikor). At that time, he held the same position of spokesperson or public relations officer of the judicial institution.

He also made news by banning journalists from covering the trial for alleged corruption under the Electronic KTP or e-KTP project. The trial attracted a lot of attention and was filled with journalists because it ensnared Setya Novanto, who served as general chairman of the Golkar Party and speaker of the House of Representatives.

Compared to other candidates, Ibnu also has several negative ratings regarding the eradication of corruption. One of them was when he was a member of the panel of judges that acquitted the accused in a corruption case in connection with the purchase of laboratory equipment for the Ministry of Religion in 2010.







The KPK candidate selection committee and Commission III of the House of Representatives do not seem to pay attention to Ibnu's track record in eradicating corruption. The Pansel included Ibnu in the list of 10 names from Capim to the 7th President Joko Widodo who then forwarded it to President Prabowo Subianto.