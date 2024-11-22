Turkish president led intense diplomatic efforts in November, focusing on Gaza war and climate change

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended five high-level international summits in November, addressing global issues ranging from the war in Gaza to climate change, while reiterating Turkey's calls for justice and stability in the region .

According to information compiled by Anadolu, Erdogan started the month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, by attending the 11th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on November 5-6.

Speaking at the event, titled “Empowering the Turkish World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for All,” Erdogan accused the international community of failing to end the genocide in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community is woefully failing to end the genocide taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza,” Erdogan said.

He criticized the United Nations Security Council for its inaction, saying: “The United Nations Security Council, charged with safeguarding international peace and security, is incapable of even meeting to make a decision. To be more exact, he is not willing to do so.

Pointing out that around 50,000 innocent people were murdered in the Gaza Strip, Erdogan said: “As Turkey, we do not accept this atrocity and inhumane massacre. On both bilateral and multilateral platforms, we are making every effort to stop Israel and establish a permanent peace based on a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Al-Quds as its capital. I think the Turkish world should also take a decisive position.”

– Promotion of Hungary's membership in the EU

From Kyrgyzstan, Erdogan traveled to Budapest, Hungary, for the 5th summit of the European Political Community on November 6-7.

Addressing Turkey's long-standing attempt to join the EU, Erdogan described a fair enlargement policy as the EU's most important geopolitical tool.

“There is no reasonable justification for blocking for years the accession of a member country like Turkey, which contributes significantly to the prosperity and security of the continent. »

He also highlighted Turkey's role as a stabilizing force through its cultural ties, military strength and principled foreign policy.

Addressing the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said the tragedy was a “shared shame for humanity”.

“Added to this are the immoral and illegal attacks recently targeting the West Bank and Lebanon. Considering that almost 50,000 people have already lost their lives, every conscientious human being sees and recognizes the fact that all pressure must be brought to bear on Israel for the immediate declaration of a ceasefire and the uninterrupted and adequate provision of humanitarian aid to the country. region. Those who unconditionally support Israeli aggression must know that they have become partners in the crimes committed.”

– Official visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan

On November 11 and 12, Erdogan made official visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, addressing crucial regional issues.

At the joint extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, he said that Israel, while escalating military tensions with Iran, was simultaneously continuing its attacks on Lebanon.

Stressing that Tel Aviv cannot even tolerate humanitarian aid reaching the war-torn enclave and suspending relief supplies to Egypt for months, he said: “We must, on the one hand, focus on securing an immediate ceasefire declaration, and on the other hand, urgently finding ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Israel's goal is to establish itself in Gaza and annihilate Palestinian existence in the West Bank, including east of Al-Quds, and ultimately annex it. There is step-by-step progress in this direction. We have to stop this.

“The situation on the ground has unfortunately reached this point as a handful of Western countries have provided all kinds of military, political, economic and moral support to Israel, while Muslim countries have failed to provide a response adequate. »

Later in the day, the Turkish leader traveled to Baku to attend the World Leaders' Summit on Climate Action of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). .

Addressing the COP29 high-level segment of heads of state and government, President Erdogan condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, calling them “illegal, immoral and unscrupulous attacks.”

“Unfortunately, the current administration continues to massacre people, regardless of whether they are children, women or the elderly, and is causing great environmental destruction. Chemicals released into the soil and groundwater following Israeli attacks have already destroyed the future of Gaza's children. We believe that those who caused this serious humanitarian and environmental disaster must answer for their actions before international courts. »

– G20 Summit in Brazil

Erdogan concluded his diplomatic efforts at the G20 leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18-19.

Addressing the first session of the G20 summit, focused on “social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty”, he said: “96% of the population of Gaza, or more than two million people , does not have access to healthy food or water. The living conditions of the population of Gaza are deteriorating every day due to the increase in attacks and the upcoming winter. Faced with the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza, I once again call for the establishment of an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Throughout November, Erdogan held bilateral and multilateral meetings with world leaders, focusing on issues including global security, economic cooperation and climate change.

* Written by Seda Sevencan

