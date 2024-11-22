



Bottom brought the talents of Adrian Edmondson, right, to Rian Johnson's attention. ALAMIE HWe possessed an inherent ability to communicate with people, we fought like hell and were an unwavering champion. This tribute to John Prescott from former US Vice President Al Gore was not about the former deputy prime minister's boxing ability but about his contribution to the Kyoto climate protocols, although All of Prezza's travels in Far East were not as successful. His cabinet colleague Alan Johnson said that on a trip to China they were treated to a traditional meal, after which Prescott told his hosts: “Everything was fine, but it wasn't as good as Jack Chus in Hull. Johnson, his fellow Hull MP, said: It caused a diplomatic incident, but I was with John on that. Paw of abuse Chinese ministers can be just as rude. Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, says Speakers' corner that a Chinese foreign minister once came to his office, took a look at the family photos and said: How come such beautiful daughters have such ugly fathers? This minister was perhaps a coward. After telling Patten that he was a cause of concord and not discord, an ambassador telephoned to verify that he had understood both words correctly. Kemi Badenoch has bizarrely appointed 19 extra whips to its shadow team and, although the Conservative party has had some discipline problems of late, a total of 20 whips to bring together 121 MPs seems a bit much. A whipping for one in six people sounds less like opposition and more like a stag party in Amsterdam. Encourage good manners The battle of Waterloo may have been won on the playing fields of Eton, but the battle of politeness is being fought in the offside room. Etiquette expert William Hanson said his career began at school when his teachers asked if he would help the younger kids set a table and he asked if it would take him out of rugby. “My whole career is just one big step away from the sport that went a little too far,” Hanson said. While promoting his book Just good mannershe said he was trying to bring back the convention that a husband should go around a revolving door twice so his wife doesn't push it. It's not gaining momentum. I tried to do that, he said. You just get funny looks from the concierge. Hanson spoke to broadcaster Jeremy Vine and explained left-handed etiquette, after remarking that Vine is sinister. Vine wanted to explain that he was in fact ambidextrous but, in a malapropism that might have been an homage to John Prescott, he declared: I'm bisexual. Adrian's tragic background Adrian Edmondson owes his newfound fame as Star Wars slapstick sitcom actor Down because director Rian Johnson read the scripts while he was in film school. He had never seen the show, but he made a half-hour movie with his friends thinking it was a drama, Edmondson told Richard Herring. Lost in translation, surely? Johnson undoubtedly thought that the story of people in a rancid apartment hitting each other over the head with frying pans was what we meant by kitchen sink drama.

