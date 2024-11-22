Tom Lembong defends himself in the latest trial in the sugar import case, here is a series of confessions from the wife of the former Indonesian Minister of Commerce





Balpos.com – Former Minister of Commerce (Mendag) of the Republic of Indonesia under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Tom Lembong, emphasized that he was only carrying out the president's orders regarding the alleged corruption case in sugar imports from the Ministry of Commerce for the year 2015- 2016 period. Tom Lembong revealed this during an online statement during the pre-trial hearing at the expert testimony stage at the Jakarta District Court (PN), Thursday, November 21, 2024. The former Indonesian Minister of Commerce admitted that he had always prioritized the interests of the people when carrying out President Jokowi's orders. “I always put the interests of the community first and carry out the President's orders as stated during discussions at various cabinet meetings,” emphasized Tom Lembong at the Jakarta District Court, Thursday, November 21, 2024 In this regard, Tom Lembong spoke about Jokowi's concerns. on current food prices and stocks. He was Minister of Commerce for a year. “So I often consult him (Jokowi) formally and informally, especially to discuss food imports,” he explained. Before the alleged sugar import corruption case that ensnared him, Tom Lembong admitted that he never received any warning or sanction from any party. In addition, it is the subject of investigations notably by the Financial Supervision and Development Agency (BPKP) and the Financial Audit Agency (BPK). “We have never been asked for details about our policies as trade minister,” Tom Lembong said. Reflecting on this, there was a confession from Tom Lembong's wife, Franciska Wiharja, who emphasized that her husband had always put the good of society first. As is known, Franciska was present at Tom Lembong's pre-trial hearing at the South Jakarta District Court on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The following is a series of confessions from Franciska regarding her husband's personality, former Indonesian Minister of Commerce. the Jokowi era: 1. Tom Lembong's wife: she only cares about good things Franciska said Tom Lembong had no personal motivation in implementing the Ministry of Commerce's sugar import policy during the 2015-2016 period. “I know that he and my husband only care about the good and also the broader community,” said Franciska after Tom Lembong's pre-trial at the Jakarta District Court, Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Apart from that, Franciska said her husband believed that the sugar import policy at the time was only for the good of the Indonesian people. “He thinks it is for the good of many people and Indonesia, he always puts it forward,” he stressed. 2. Tom Lembong's activities behind bars On the same occasion, Franciska spoke about the activities of Tom Lembong during his detention. Tom Lembong's wife said her husband was a person who carried out his activities in a disciplined manner. “He is very disciplined and careful, whatever he signs, whatever he does, he always reads and writes it,” Franciska explained. 3. Reveal Tom Lembong's message to the family Franciska spoke about Tom Lembong's message from bars to his family after he was named as a suspect in Indonesia's Trade Ministry's alleged corruption in sugar imports. The wife of the former Indonesian Minister of Commerce explained that Tom Lembong wanted his family not to be afraid and to surrender to God Almighty (YME). “He said don’t be afraid, God is with us,” Franciska said. “We trust Indonesian legal and legal advisors because we know the truth,” he said.***

