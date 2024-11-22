Bambang Nugroho regarding Jokowi's involvement in Solo regional elections: Hoping to be a wise man





TEMPO.CO, Solo – Candidate for Deputy Mayor of Solo Number 1, Bambang Nugroho, hopes that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be a wise figure in the 2024 regional elections or Solo Pilkada.

“We are the ones who raised our bodies when Pak Jokowi ran in Solo, gubernatorial elections and even presidential elections. We are sincere, do not ask for retaliation. “We just hope that Pak Jokowi will be a wise character, allowing us juniors to compete in a healthy manner,” said Bambang, who is associated with Solo Mayoral candidate Teguh Prakosa in the Solo Regional Election, Wednesday, November 11. 20 2024.

It is known that the number 1 candidate pair (paslon) Teguh Prakosa-Bambang Nugroho is running in the Solo regional elections supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

Meanwhile, his rival, candidate number 2 Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani, was supported by 11 political parties that are members of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM Plus).

Previously, Jokowi and Respati-Astrid went to the Notoharjo Market, Solo, Central Java, Thursday, November 14, 2024. Jokowi arrived at the market, also known as Klitikan Market, at around 09:55 WIB.

Upon arrival at Notoharjo Market, Jokowi was immediately greeted by Respati-Astrid along with hundreds of market traders and volunteers from the number 2 candidate pair who had been waiting for about an hour before.

With Respati-Astrid, Jokowi then visited the stalls of market traders who were selling many second-hand goods. These include auto parts, clothing, shoes, musical instruments, etc. Many volunteers and traders asked Jokowi to take photos.

When met after completing his shopping, Jokowi said his visit was to see the condition of the Notoharjo market.

“I wanted to see what condition the Notoharjo market was in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Respati-Astrid said Jokowi and their visit to Notoharjo Market was out of nostalgia.

“We were both invited to reminisce by him (Jokowi). He said it was very historical. Earlier, you told me that Mr. Jokowi used to come here very often, from the past until now,” Respati said.

