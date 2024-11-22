India Canada Row – Not aware of evidence: Canada clarifies after media claims PM Modi knew about plot to kill Nijjar





The Canadian government said Friday there is no evidence to link Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his top officials to any criminal activity in Canada, including the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Accuracy follows a report in a Canadian newspaper which quoted an unnamed national security official as saying that the alleged plot to assassinate Nijjar was masterminded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The report further alleged that Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were briefed about the plan. However, the same report acknowledges that the Canadian government has “no direct evidence” to support these allegations against Prime Minister Modi. In its statement, the Canadian government distanced itself from the allegations, saying there was no evidence to support them. “On October 14, due to a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of releasing charges of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Indian government,” the statement said. “The Government of Canada has not declared, and is not aware of, evidence linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar or NSA Doval to serious criminal activity in Canada,” he said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.” The clarification comes after India furiously dismissed the Canadian daily's article as “ridiculous”, calling it damaging to diplomatic relations that have been frosty since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first accused the India for being involved in Nijjar's assassination last year. “We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ridiculous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. , Randhir Jaiswal. “Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties,” Jaiswal added. India has consistently denied any involvement in Nijjar's killing and dismissed the accusations as “absurd” and politically motivated, accusing Canada is home to pro-Khalistan extremist groups. Ties deteriorated further last month when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused Indian government agents of being involved in criminal activities on Canadian soil, including murder, extortion and intimidation. As the diplomatic divide widened, both sides expelled key envoys in response. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. Earlier this year, Canadian authorities arrested and charged four Indian nationals for the murder. Published on: November 22, 2024

