Politics
President Xi Jinping's visit strengthens cooperation in science, technology and innovation Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation
In a ceremony held at the Alvorada Palace, this Wednesday (20), in Brasilia, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva received the Chinese President, Xi Jinping. During the event, the signing of 37 acts in the fields of agriculture was announced. , trade, investments, infrastructure, industry, energy, mines, finance, science and technology, communications, sustainable development, tourism, sports, health, education and culture. ministers and authorities, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, attended the ceremony.
President Lula highlighted the successful partnership between countries in the aerospace sector with the CBERS satellite constellation. 40 years ago, the Sino-Brazilian earth resources satellite project began, fundamental to mastering aerospace technologies, he emphasized in his speech.
Lula also spoke of future partnerships in strategic areas for Brazil's development. We are determined to base our cooperation over the next 50 years on areas such as sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, artificial intelligence, digital economy, health and aerospace, he added.
The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, stressed the importance of diplomatic relations between the countries and emphasized the strengthening of the union between the nations of the South. We will deepen cooperation in priority areas such as economy, trade, finance, science and technology, infrastructure and environmental protection.
Cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation
Five memoranda strengthen cooperation between Brazil and China in the field of science, technology and innovation. They were signed on November 14, as part of an agenda between the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, and her Chinese counterparts, in preparation for Xi Jinping's visit.
Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in the photovoltaic industry
Its aim is to promote green industry by strengthening the innovation capacity of both countries and developing policies for the photovoltaic sector, covering research, training and supply chain development.
Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the China Atomic Energy Authority on Strategic Cooperation in Nuclear Technology Applications
Its objectives are to promote cooperation in terms of productive capacity, industrial anchoring and development of human resources between the two countries in the applications of nuclear sciences and technologies to health and in other areas, particularly in research and the development of new radiopharmaceutical products, clinical trials, industrial processing, localization and planning of radiopharmaceutical production and the disposal of radioactive waste.
In 2024, we complete fifty years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China. And this new front of bilateral cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation, focused on applications of nuclear technology, only demonstrates that we still have a wide range of possibilities to deepen the Sino-Brazilian collaborative actions, said Luciana Santos.
Memorandum of Understanding on the Sino-Brazilian Synchrotron Light Source Program between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China
The program provides for the carrying out of joint research, the exchange of researchers and the training of talents, in addition to encouraging technology transfer to stimulate long-term scientific and technological development.
Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Cooperation in Capacity Development in Artificial Intelligence between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Science and Technology Technology of the People's Republic of China
It aims to promote the development of artificial intelligence, adopt effective measures to address the challenges and risks posed by artificial intelligence, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, release the potential of artificial intelligence, and bring greater benefits to humanity.
We also want to count on the strengthening of national training in this area, with knowledge transfer and technical cooperation so that a greater number of Brazilian professionals and companies can acquire the necessary expertise to design, manage and optimize infrastructure and software focused on AI”, underlined the minister.
Memorandum of Understanding on the Creation of the Joint Laboratory of Mechanization and Artificial Intelligence for Family Farming between the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Ministry of Science and of Technology of the People's Republic of China
It provides for the creation of a common laboratory to promote research, the exchange of researchers and the development of technologies applied to family farming. In Brazil, the National Institute of Semirido (INSA) will be responsible, in partnership with the Agricultural University of China.
CBERS
CBERS, cited by President Lula, is a technological program between China and Brazil for the production of a series of earth resource satellites. The partnership between the countries dates back almost 40 years and six satellites have already been jointly developed, which have had decisive applications in monitoring the territory and national biomes. The family of satellites was fundamental for monitoring and combating deforestation, land planning, agricultural production, water supply, education, and managing disasters and extreme weather events.
