Armenian Prime Minister congratulates Turkish President on Eid al-Adha





Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a phone call today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated him on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

YEREVAN, June 28. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a phone call today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated him on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday. In response, the Turkish president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on the upcoming Vardavar holiday, the Feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord, the Armenian government press service reported. Pashinyan and Erdogan reportedly discussed the process of normalizing relations between the two countries. In this context, they discussed the implementation of the agreement on the opening of land borders to holders of diplomatic passports and citizens of third countries. Although Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Armenia's independence from the former Soviet Union, the two countries have no diplomatic relations and Turkey has closed their border common in 1993, as a sign of solidarity with Azerbaijan, engaged in a conflict with Armenia. on the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey also refuses to recognize the Armenian genocide, committed between 1915 and 1923, during which around 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman government. The overwhelming majority of historians consider this event to be a genocide. In 2009, Ankara and Yerevan reached an agreement in Zurich to establish diplomatic relations and open their common border, but Turkey later said it could not ratify the agreement until Armenia withdrew of Nagorno-Karabakh. In 2020, Turkey strongly supported Azerbaijan in the six-week conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended in a Russian-brokered peace deal that allowed Azerbaijan to take control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh. On February 9, Armenia sent 100 tons of aid to quake-hit Turkey in five trucks through a border gate between the two countries that was opened for the first time in 35 years. In December 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys to help normalize relations, who have already had 4 meetings.-0-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arka.am/en/news/politics/armenian_pm_congratulates_turkish_president_on_eid_al_adha_/%3Fsphrase_id%3D332774 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos