Growing up with Nigel Farage: inside Reform UK, the pressure for the next elections | Reform United Kingdom

It was the grand finale of Reform UK's September conference and Nigel Farage had a serious message to deliver: it was time for Reform to grow up and professionalize.

He couldn't do it alone, he told 4,000 excited members who had paid 50 each to bask in his presence.

We will not realize our dream if the people's army of our supporters is not organized, if the people's army of supporters is not helped to professionalize and if this people's army does not fight for the elections, a- he declared. What we have to do is be credible. What we need to do is be on the ground everywhere.

A remarkable number of people have responded to Farages' call since the general election, when the Reform Party had just 40,000 members. The party now claims to have nearly 100,000, more than the Liberal Democrats, and just 30,000 fewer than the conservative party, which has considerably diminished after Boris Johnson.

Jealous that the Lib Dems won 72 seats to the Reformers' five, despite the Reformers winning a greater percentage of the national vote, Farage plans to copy their high-intensity hyperlocal strategy.

He wants to leaflet communities and win council seats, paving the way for more Reform MPs in 2029 and potentially his own path to Downing Street: something he thinks It may not be likely but it is certainly possible.

There are now Reform sections in more than 300 of the UK's 650 constituencies, with new ones being launched every few weeks.

One of these is in Stalybridge and Hyde in Greater Manchester. The initiative was started by Jamie Gregory, a 27-year-old software developer who attended the Birmingham conference with his wife, Evialina, who moved to the UK from Lithuania when she was a teenager .

The Gregorys Stalybridge and Hyde branch is ultimately targeting Labor business secretary Jonathan Reynolds' seat. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Gregory wants the Reform Party to disrupt Labour-controlled Tameside local council, which is in disarray after the leader, his deputy and chief executive withdrew after a very critical report on its children's services. His first leaflet published this month spoke out harshly on child protection failures, promising to remove complacent advisers and stand up for our children.

Ultimately, Gregory wants to unseat the local Labor MP, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. Stalybridge was one of 98 constituencies where Reform came second in July, most of which were behind Labour, a local accountant and care worker who campaigned on a shoestring budget.

In true Farage style, the launch of the branch took place in the back room of a Stalybridge pub, the Fox Tavern, decorated with union jacks and a life-size cutout of the man himself. On the bar was a questionnaire asking participants their views on issues such as building the Green Belt and supporting UK farmers. A collection went around, raising $200 for a local food bank.

Gregory opened the event by introducing himself as branch president. What we really want to focus on now are local issues, issues that actually affect people in this area, he told about 50 people in attendance.

Wendy Schofield, the branch secretary, spoke to the pub about her political past. I come from a Labor background. My mother and the whole family voted Labour. I voted for Tony Blair, I voted for Boris Johnson, she said, before remembering the Stalybridge of yesteryear.

Unhappy with the closures of youth clubs and the local market, she worries about who will live in a local housing estate. We need to know who is entering these homes. These houses should be reserved for the local population. And that's what concerns me. The British are not placed first, but at the bottom of the rung. And it has nothing to do with skin color. I'm talking about the British. So it’s Asian British, black British. We all feel the same way, she said.

The new branch needed to be permanently on war footing in case a by-election was called, she said. Rob Barrowcliffe, who came second to Angela Rayner in nearby Ashton-under-Lyne in July, agreed, saying he and Gregory had just helped Reformers win their first city council seat against Laborin the Blackpools Marton area.

The Reformers have since won seats in Wolverhampton and Derbyshire and now have 37 local councillors, most of whom have left the Conservatives. He says more than 2,000 people have applied to run in May's local elections. They are now being scrutinized by an external firm, in an attempt to weed out the racists and Islamophobes the party was forced to disavow during the general election campaign.

I think they've learned their lesson and are taking things a lot more seriously now, Gregory said. Unsavory characters were no longer welcome in the Reform Party, he said. We want to break that sort of idea that we're somehow BNP-lite, if you will, because we know we have so many fantastic policies and policy proposals that we want to put forward. We are not just the anti-immigration party. It was just for common sense, the party of the people.