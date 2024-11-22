Politics
Growing up with Nigel Farage: inside Reform UK, the pressure for the next elections | Reform United Kingdom
It was the grand finale of Reform UK's September conference and Nigel Farage had a serious message to deliver: it was time for Reform to grow up and professionalize.
He couldn't do it alone, he told 4,000 excited members who had paid 50 each to bask in his presence.
We will not realize our dream if the people's army of our supporters is not organized, if the people's army of supporters is not helped to professionalize and if this people's army does not fight for the elections, a- he declared. What we have to do is be credible. What we need to do is be on the ground everywhere.
A remarkable number of people have responded to Farages' call since the general election, when the Reform Party had just 40,000 members. The party now claims to have nearly 100,000, more than the Liberal Democrats, and just 30,000 fewer than the conservative party, which has considerably diminished after Boris Johnson.
Jealous that the Lib Dems won 72 seats to the Reformers' five, despite the Reformers winning a greater percentage of the national vote, Farage plans to copy their high-intensity hyperlocal strategy.
He wants to leaflet communities and win council seats, paving the way for more Reform MPs in 2029 and potentially his own path to Downing Street: something he thinks It may not be likely but it is certainly possible.
There are now Reform sections in more than 300 of the UK's 650 constituencies, with new ones being launched every few weeks.
One of these is in Stalybridge and Hyde in Greater Manchester. The initiative was started by Jamie Gregory, a 27-year-old software developer who attended the Birmingham conference with his wife, Evialina, who moved to the UK from Lithuania when she was a teenager .
Gregory wants the Reform Party to disrupt Labour-controlled Tameside local council, which is in disarray after the leader, his deputy and chief executive withdrew after a very critical report on its children's services. His first leaflet published this month spoke out harshly on child protection failures, promising to remove complacent advisers and stand up for our children.
Ultimately, Gregory wants to unseat the local Labor MP, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. Stalybridge was one of 98 constituencies where Reform came second in July, most of which were behind Labour, a local accountant and care worker who campaigned on a shoestring budget.
In true Farage style, the launch of the branch took place in the back room of a Stalybridge pub, the Fox Tavern, decorated with union jacks and a life-size cutout of the man himself. On the bar was a questionnaire asking participants their views on issues such as building the Green Belt and supporting UK farmers. A collection went around, raising $200 for a local food bank.
Gregory opened the event by introducing himself as branch president. What we really want to focus on now are local issues, issues that actually affect people in this area, he told about 50 people in attendance.
Wendy Schofield, the branch secretary, spoke to the pub about her political past. I come from a Labor background. My mother and the whole family voted Labour. I voted for Tony Blair, I voted for Boris Johnson, she said, before remembering the Stalybridge of yesteryear.
Unhappy with the closures of youth clubs and the local market, she worries about who will live in a local housing estate. We need to know who is entering these homes. These houses should be reserved for the local population. And that's what concerns me. The British are not placed first, but at the bottom of the rung. And it has nothing to do with skin color. I'm talking about the British. So it’s Asian British, black British. We all feel the same way, she said.
The new branch needed to be permanently on war footing in case a by-election was called, she said. Rob Barrowcliffe, who came second to Angela Rayner in nearby Ashton-under-Lyne in July, agreed, saying he and Gregory had just helped Reformers win their first city council seat against Laborin the Blackpools Marton area.
The Reformers have since won seats in Wolverhampton and Derbyshire and now have 37 local councillors, most of whom have left the Conservatives. He says more than 2,000 people have applied to run in May's local elections. They are now being scrutinized by an external firm, in an attempt to weed out the racists and Islamophobes the party was forced to disavow during the general election campaign.
I think they've learned their lesson and are taking things a lot more seriously now, Gregory said. Unsavory characters were no longer welcome in the Reform Party, he said. We want to break that sort of idea that we're somehow BNP-lite, if you will, because we know we have so many fantastic policies and policy proposals that we want to put forward. We are not just the anti-immigration party. It was just for common sense, the party of the people.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/22/growing-up-with-nigel-farage-inside-reform-uks-push-for-the-next-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Storm 200 years ago 'hit like an earthquake'
- Justin Trudeau government denies linking PM Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar to criminal activities in Canada: speculative | Latest news India
- DOD Adjusts Nuclear Deterrence Strategy as Nuclear Adversaries Intensify > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Lacking Jakarta ID, RK votes for West Java gubernatorial candidate in Bandung
- Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1: Josh Hazlewood picks 4 as IND All-Out for 150
- British government issues statement after arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu
- Growing up with Nigel Farage: inside Reform UK, the pressure for the next elections | Reform United Kingdom
- S'pore women's table tennis team crowned Southeast Asian champions, 10 years after last victory – Mothership.SG
- Armenian Prime Minister congratulates Turkish President on Eid al-Adha
- Afghanistan 4.4 magnitude earthquake | World news
- President Xi Jinping's visit strengthens cooperation in science, technology and innovation Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation
- India Canada Row – Not aware of evidence: Canada clarifies after media claims PM Modi knew about plot to kill Nijjar