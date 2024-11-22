Lacking Jakarta ID, RK votes for West Java gubernatorial candidate in Bandung





tirto.id – DKI Jakarta Governorship Candidate Number 1 Ridwan Kamil (RK) admitted that he did not have a Jakarta KTP. For this reason, he will not be able to vote in the Jakarta legislative elections on November 27, 2024. RK will actually vote in Bandung in the 2024 West Java regional elections. According to him, this condition is similar to that of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, when he ran in the Jakarta regional elections of 2012. “I have an ID card like Pak Jokowi's before, not yet a Jakarta ID card. So I voted for a domicile in Bandung, for the governor of West Java,” RK told the neighborhood General of Metro Jaya Police, South Jakarta, Thursday (11/21/2024). On this occasion, RK also mentioned the major campaign that will be held at Banteng Square, Central Jakarta on Saturday (11/23/2024). According to him, he had invited Jokowi to attend the big campaign. However, RK could not confirm Jokowi's presence, because Jokowi was also invited to a big campaign by one of the candidate couples in Central Java. “We were invited, but Mr. Jokowi is at the same time as the big campaign in Central Java. So, we always study it on how to divide our time. We understand that his house is in Central Java,” he said. . RK also asked residents to participate favorably in the 2024 DKI regional elections. He estimated that the 2024 DKI elections will serve as an example for regional elections in other regions. “We must be a model of a peaceful and supportive side, let's participate in the crowds at the polling stations. Whoever is elected has a queue in their hands,” he said. “Whoever gets elected, we support them, we pray for them. It's just a process and we hope that on the 27th [November 2024] really provides an example that Jakarta is very good,” he continued.

tirto.id – Law Journalist: Muhammad Naufal

Author: Muhammad Naufal

Editor: Irfan Teguh Pribadi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tirto.id/tak-punya-ktp-jakarta-rk-mencoblos-cagub-jawa-barat-di-bandung-g51r

