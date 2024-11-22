Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan receives Chinese President Xi Jinping in Casablanca – Telquel.ma





A When he got off the plane at Mohammed V international airport in Casablanca, the Chinese head of state was greeted by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan. Subsequently, Xi Jinping was greeted by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, before reviewing a detachment of the Royal Guard which paid the honors. The crown prince and the Chinese president were then greeted by the Wali of the Casablanca-Settat region, governor of the prefecture of Casablanca, Mohamed Mhidia, the president of the Council of the Casablanca-Settat region, Abdellatif Mazouz, the governor of the Province of Nouaceur, Jalal Benhayoun, the President of the Provincial Council of Nouaceur, Mohammed Salmani and the President of the Municipality of Nouaceur. Abdelaziz Radi. Moulay El Hassan and Xi Jinping were also greeted by Li Changlin, Chinese Ambassador to Morocco, Zhou Zhicheng, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy, ​​Xia Kelin, Military Attaché at the Chinese Embassy, ​​and Zheng Wei, Economic and Commercial Advisor at the Embassy from China. At the entrance to the airport's lounge, the Chinese head of state, who is accompanied by a delegation including Cai Qi, member of the standing committee of the political bureau and general director of the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Wang Yi , member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the office of the Central Commission of Foreign Affairs, and Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, were invited to the traditional milk and date offering ceremony. After a brief break in the hall of honor, the official procession headed towards the Chinese President's place of residence in the economic capital of the Kingdom. This visit illustrates according to the official press release “the depth of the relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity uniting the two peoples of Morocco and China, the favor of the common will of the Heads of State of the two countries, HM King Mohammed VI and HEM. Xi Jinping, to move forward to consolidate the Sino-Moroccan strategic partnership sealed during the Sovereign's last visit to China, in May 2016″. (With MAP)

