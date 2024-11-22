



History has taught us to be wary of miracle drugs. But that hasn't stopped weight loss drugs being ardently promoted by fans such as Boris Johnson, and even touted by Keir Starmer as a possible way to get people back into the workforce. In the United States, according to According to a survey conducted by polling company KFF earlier this year, one in eight adults has taken a weight-loss drug. Big demands have been made. Would RFK Jnr be right to suggest that weight loss drugs cause more harm than they are worth? A trial of 17,600 overweight adults with heart disease, sponsored by Ozempic's maker, Novo Nordisk, found that those who took it saw a reduction in deaths from all causes compared to a control group having received a placebo. Professor Harlan Krumholz of the Yale School of Medicine and editor-in-chief of Journal of the American College of Cardiologyeven suggested that the drug could help slow the aging process. Weight-loss drugs are rather less appreciated by the man who will soon be at the head of American health policy. Robert Kennedy Jr, controversially named health secretary last week, is no more interested in these vaccines than he is in vaccines. He says he wants to restrict the use of Ozempic, developer a late night show: They make this drug in Denmark, and in Denmark they don't recommend it for diabetes or obesity. They recommend dietary or behavioral changes, adding that the manufacturer plans to sell it to Americans because they are too stupid and so addicted to drugs. But would RFK Jnr be right to suggest that weight loss drugs cause more harm than they are worth? Support for his position comes from an article published in Krumholz's paper, which reveals that laboratory mice given semaglutide, the active ingredient in the weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, didn't just lose fat. They also suffered from mild sarcopenia, which is a loss of lean muscle mass, including from the heart. A team from the University of Alberta made mice obese by feeding them a diet high in sucrose for ten weeks. They were then put on semaglutide for 21 days, which caused them to lose 35 percent of their body weight, including 65 percent of their fat. But there was also an unfortunate side effect: They lost mass in their heart muscle. Although the authors suggest that this was not severe enough to amount to cardiac atrophy, they say that if the results were replicated in humans, it could lead to exercise intolerance, negating some of the well obtained by taking the medicine. Replication in humans is of course a very important caveat. Mice are not human beings; they are just practical creatures that scientists can experiment on without running into too serious ethical problems. Nevertheless, it is a warning about the possible long-term consequences of taking these new medications. The results come a week when the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency revealed that 68 people were hospitalized after taking Wegovy or Ozempic, and that 7,228 people reported experiencing vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea (which would certainly help reduce a person's weight, although not not the case of the medicine). With a quarter of the UK adult population classed as obese, many will welcome weight loss drugs despite their side effects. But this week's news instead confirms what should be obvious: When it comes to losing weight, there's no substitute for eating less and exercising more.

