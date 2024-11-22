Xi was unusually outspoken in laying out China's four 'red lines' for the United States

China's Xi Jinping was unusually candid with US President Biden during their final meeting as leaders of their countries.

Xi highlighted China's “red lines” for the United States, including the country's rights to development.

Beijing was setting ground rules for the new Trump administration and its China hawks.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing for Trump 2.0 with some ground rules for his administration's China hawks.

Last weekend, Xi met with US President Joe Biden at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru. He asked Washington not to cross “four red lines,” which analysts say is a clear message to the new Trump administration.

The four burning issues are Taiwan, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and the country's rights to development.

“These are the most important safeguards and safety nets for China-US relations,” Xi said, according to a newspaper statement. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xi's explicit message is notable because it appears to be the first time such “red lines” have been issued at the presidential level, said Igor Khrestin, managing director for global policy at the George W. Bush Institute, a group of reflection.

“This is an attempt to 'set the stage' for US-China relations, in light of the uncertainty surrounding the second Trump administration,” Khrestin told Business Insider.

Certainly, this is not the first time that Beijing has mentioned “red lines” in diplomatic contexts and the four prohibited zones are consistent with China's position on these issues. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has in the past warned against crossing Beijing's “red lines”.

These remarks show that Beijing is paying close attention to the appointment of China hawks in the Trump administration, including in Florida. Senator Marco Rubio who was sanctioned by Beijing as Secretary of State.

Xi's language raised some eyebrows, analysts say “harsh” and considering the reading of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs “surprisingly negative” in certain sections.

As international affairs analyst Jersey Lee wrote on the think tank Lowy Institute On the website Tuesday, Xi's line that the United States “always says one thing but does another, it will damage its own image and undermine trust between China and the United States” is “surprisingly frank.”

Related Stories



Xi appoints Taiwan President William Lai

Among the four “red lines”, Taiwan is the most sensitive issue between the two countries. Xi has repeatedly said over the years.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and recently said it would never commit to renouncing the use of force on the island. The region is of strategic importance to the United States as a leader in semiconductor production and as a key security center.

The sensitivity over Taiwan is all the more evident since last weekend was also the first time Xi reportedly called out by name Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, whom Beijing has called a separatist. Chinese leaders rarely mention Taiwanese leaders by name in public.

“If the US side cares about maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it is crucial that it see clearly the true nature of Lai Ching-te and the DPP authorities in their quest for “Taiwan independence “, treat the Taiwan issue with greater caution and unequivocally oppose “Taiwan independence” and support the peaceful reunification of China,” according to the Chinese ministry's statement.

However, the White House Reading from the same meeting did not mention Lai. This prompted Tsai Ming-yen, the director of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, to question whether Chinese state media and its Foreign Ministry were using cognitive warfare tactics.

Tougher times for the United States and China

In 2018, Trump said he had a “an incredible relationship” with Xi. But things could change dramatically if the president-elect calls for 60% tariffs.

Beijing appears to prefer a more conciliatory approach with Trump's new team in the short term in order to avoid dramatic developments, Khrestin said.

“Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Xi Jinping has consolidated his view that the United States and its allies have become insurmountable obstacles to China's legitimate rise in as a dominant global power,” Khrestin said.

Trump 2.0 doesn't change that long-term calculus, and U.S.-China relations are likely to deteriorate in the long term because Beijing remains inflexible on its “red lines,” he added.