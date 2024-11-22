Britain rekindles ties with China after Trump victory – POLITICO





Asked at his end-of-G20 press conference whether he would condemn mass imprisonments or bite his tongue to strengthen ties with China, Starmer chose to walk a diplomatic tightrope. Well, we want this close economic partnership, he said. Of course, there would be differences between London and Beijing, he continued, but Starmer made clear where his priority lay: the prosperity of the UK and the revival of growth that China can potentially fuel. Observers will continue to closely monitor Starmer's response to these questions, because they will not go away. Lai testified for the first time in court on Wednesday, when he defiantly denied collusion with overseas contacts to influence Hong Kong's foreign policy. If convicted, he faces life in prison. Xi's ever-tightening grip on power was not the only factor in the shift toward frostier relations with Britain during his first iteration in the White House, Trump played a significant role, with an ultimately successful request to Boris Johnson to remove Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the UK's 5G network on national security grounds. In the years that followed, British politicians, particularly those from the Conservative parties then in power, highlighted a growing list of concerns, including the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region, repression in the former British colony of Hong Kong, parliamentarians sanctioned, and allegations of a massive hack of the Ministry of Defense payroll and the British electoral lists made by Rishi Sunak when he was in power. Starmer may face less pressure from his own MPs to take a hard line on China than his Conservative predecessors did. The Conservatives tend to be more Sino-skeptical, and Labor won such a large majority in July's general election that Starmer has little to fear when it comes to backbench rebellion.

