Donald Trump nominates Pam Bondi as US attorney general after Matt Gaetz drops out

United States President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pam Bondi for attorney general just hours after Matt Gaetz, his original choice, withdrew his candidacy for the position.

Thursday's pick injected new drama into Trump's selection of cabinet nominees, as he seeks to quickly secure a Justice Department chief, one of the most important positions in his new administration.

The new attorney general will have to be confirmed by a majority of US senators.

Bondi, 59, the two-term attorney general of the state of Florida, is considered a less controversial choice than Gaetz, who had limited legal experience and was previously under investigation by the Justice Department for having allegedly had sex with an underage girl.

Although no charges were ever filed, he was also the subject of a long-running congressional investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. The investigation was dropped when Gaetz, 42, resigned his congressional seat last week. Gaetz has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Bondi is a longtime Trump ally who was part of his legal defense team during his first impeachment trial and defended the president-elect's efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, including overseeing the filing of voting-related lawsuits in several states.

For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans. Not anymore, Trump wrote Thursday on his Truth Social platform. Pam will refocus the DOJ on its goal of fighting crime and making America safe again.

He added that Bondi is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a great job as Attorney General!

Gaetz approved of the choice, saying in an article on X that Bondi was an exceptional choice who would bring needed reforms to the DOJ.

Other Trump allies expressed confidence that unlike Gaetz, Bondi would have little problem being confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham posted on X that Bondi was a grand slam, a touchdown, a hole-in-one, an ace, a hat trick, a slam dunk, an Olympic gold medal, adding: It will be confirmed quickly because it deserves to be confirmed quickly.

Bondi served as Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. She then joined Ballard Partners, an influential lobbying firm with close ties to Trump. Susie Wiles, Trump's pick to become White House chief of staff, worked at the company for nearly a decade.

Bondi chairs Ballards' corporate regulatory compliance practice. She has lobbied the federal government on behalf of General Motors, Amazon, Uber, the government of Qatar and other clients.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bondi is also chair of the litigation center at the America First Policy Institute, a right-wing think tank aligned with Trump and led by his transition co-chair Linda McMahon.

In that capacity, she authored court filings in support of the president-elect, including one asserting that the appointment of Jack Smith, the special counsel chosen by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee federal investigations targeting Trump, was unconstitutional .

As attorney general, Bondi would have the power to appoint special advocates.

Trump and Bondi came under scrutiny in 2016 over a $25,000 donation that Trump, then a real estate mogul, made in 2013 to his re-election campaign as Florida attorney general.

Days after receiving the donation, Bondi decided not to open an investigation into allegations of fraud at Trump University, a now-defunct for-profit university.

Trump and Bondi have long denied any connection between the donation and Bondi's decision in the matter.

