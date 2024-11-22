Trump team strategizes Latin America amid mass deportation plan





Washington CNN —

President-elect Donald Trump's team is developing an aggressive strategy toward Latin America that will be a crucial part of plans for large-scale migrant deportations, according to two sources involved in transition policy discussions.

During his first term, Trump took a tough and sometimes scattershot approach to the region, which was largely the source of migration to the United States, including imposing consequences, such as sanctions, and threatening and imposing tariffs.

During his second term, the region will continue to play a central role in plans to stem the flow of migration and return undocumented people to the United States. Expulsion often depends on diplomacy and poses a significant challenge for the United States when dealing with countries with frosty relations.

This time around, sources involved and close to the transition said they were better prepared as they looked for ways to aggressively engage and mobilize allies, while raising the possibility of serious consequences. for countries that do not comply. Overall, this is a return to a tough approach intended to get countries receiving deportees to comply and try to curb migration.

All the tools are in our arsenal. There is a constant flow of creativity, one of the sources said.

The strategy amounts to relying heavily on Mexico, as the United States has traditionally done, to control migration to its northern border, reinstating agreements barring migrants from seeking asylum in the United States. they were passing through some countries, and working closely with Panama to stop the flow of migrants through the Darien Gap.

It is a plan that requires the support of regional partners. But sources close to and involved in the discussions say they have identified the incentives and pressure points to get countries to cooperate.

Everything is on the table, the source said, referring to the need to ensure countries take back their nationals. Once the president has reestablished his credibility and consequences, this is not something to be taken lightly.

In recent years, the Western Hemisphere has faced record migration fueled by deteriorating conditions that have only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to increases in pressure at the U.S.-Mexico border, straining already overwhelmed federal resources.

Changing demographics arriving at the border have also complicated expulsions. For example, poor economic conditions, food shortages and limited access to health care have caused more than 7.7 million people to flee Venezuela, the largest displacement in the Western Hemisphere and many have chose to head north.

Venezuela briefly accepted deportation flights, but then stopped.

Trump's team is prepared to reinstate sanctions, which the Biden administration eased to try to stabilize the country, if Venezuela does not comply, sources said, although it is not clear if that would make things happen.

There were shifts and changes on a bilateral basis, but by the end of the first term we were very aware of incentives and pressure points that we did not fully know or understand were coming. Other governments also know our priorities. and I know we are serious about this, said a former official currently involved in the planning.

The Biden administration has achieved some progress, including the possibility of repatriation flights to China.

Governments in the region have also indicated that they are fully aware of the approach Trump is likely to take and are preparing accordingly.

They expect him to be fierce and destructive to the region. He will take advantage of every opportunity and exploit opportunities, according to a source close to the discussions. It's very concrete. Everyone prepares very wisely for the approaches they will adopt.

Trump's pledge to deport undocumented immigrants, if passed, could also wreak havoc in the region, where many countries rely on remittances from the United States to boost their economies.

Executive actions and ongoing reviews by the Trump team include the return of the program informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” which requires migrants to stay in Mexico while they go through immigration proceedings in the United States.

Shortly after Trump won the presidential election, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had a cordial call with Trump during which they discussed good relations between Mexico and the United States, according to an article on X .

On Thursday, Sheinbaum highlighted the contributions of Mexican immigrants, but told reporters that Mexico was prepared to welcome those who are deported.

If there are expulsions, we will welcome them, the Mexicans, and we have a plan for that, she said. But we will work upstream to show that our compatriots on the other side of the border have no reason to be expelled, and that on the contrary, they even benefit the American economy.

Senior Mexican officials plan to meet Thursday to discuss issues that will be raised with the new Trump administration, including trade, migration and security, she added.

Trump's team is also preparing to launch negotiations to reimplement what was previously known as asylum cooperation agreements, sources said.

The agreements reached during Trump's first term marked a significant shift in US asylum policy, as migrants who may have a legitimate asylum claim could be sent to other countries to assert their claim. case.

The United States was in various stages of agreements with the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, but only the agreement with Guatemala was truly operational.

El Salvador is expected to be a key ally in restoring those agreements, according to one of the sources, who said the governments of Guatemala and Honduras could prove to be a challenge. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele was among the first leaders to congratulate Trump.

The second-term Trump administration will expand burden-sharing agreements with Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that cut off asylum seekers' access to the United States. The goal is to expand the reach of these programs to as many countries, continents and regions as possible, the former official said.

Biden administration officials also sought commitments from regional partners to curb migration and share responsibilities on migration, including through what became known as the Los Angeles Declaration, but also faced challenges linked to national constraints.

Experts say Trump's expected approach could also face obstacles.

It's a dance, said Andrew Selee, president of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute think tank. The United States holds a lot of cards, but not all.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.

