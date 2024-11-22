Politics
Xi's call for fair governance hailed
President Xi Jinping's remarks at the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, highlighted how to work together for a fair and equitable global governance system for the benefit of all, observers said.
Xi's speech was “comprehensive, compact and a clear guide for reforming the existing system of governance,” said Irfan Shahzad Takalvi, founder of the Eurasian Century Institute, a think tank in Islamabad, Pakistan.
This is a resounding message that the “business as usual” approach to global governance serves the goals and interests of only a few large nations and ignores the true aspirations and rights of the world. majority of the world's nations and their peoples, he said.
According to Takalvi, Xi rightly emphasized that global security governance is an integral part of global governance and that institutional bodies such as the UN Security Council must play their role and shoulder the responsibility expected of them.
Takalvi said Xi represented the entire developing world in saying it was imperative to reform ownership and decision-making at major international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
“This is how the world’s emerging developing economies can reclaim lost space in global financial and economic decision-making,” Takalvi said.
He noted that Xi once again urged countries to view each other's development as opportunities, not challenges, and to view each other as partners, not rivals.
This spirit can lead the world onto the path of win-win cooperation and shared prosperity, Takalvi said.
Karori Singh, former director and distinguished fellow of the Center for South Asian Studies at the University of Rajasthan, India, said the G20 Summit sessions focused on pressing global issues such as eradication of poverty and the path to global prosperity and stability, central issues of global importance. in which technology and climate justice play a role.
“The Chinese president spoke eloquently during the two sessions, with clarity and determination,” Singh said, noting that Xi outlined China's eight major actions to support global development, from high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to a high-level opening.
Xi's remarks therefore align with the United Nations message on eradicating poverty, as people need to come together in solidarity, Singh added.
Sujoko Efferin, a professor at the Faculty of Business and Economics at Universitas Surabaya in Indonesia, said Xi has taken a holistic approach to empowering nations economically, with a strong emphasis on the development of digital technologies, science, entrepreneurship, innovation and barrier-free access. international trade.
“He emphasized the need to abandon the Cold War mentality, which perpetuates an 'us versus them' worldview,” he said.
“His arguments are supported by empirical evidence from China's direct experiences in fighting poverty,” the professor said, adding that the Chinese president “envisions a future economic system centered on green technologies and sustainable development. To achieve this vision, he underlines the importance of strengthened coordination between G20 countries.
Maarij Farooq, deputy editor of Pakistan Economic Net and Daily Ittehad Media Group, said Xi's remarks at the G20 summit presented a bold and comprehensive vision for global governance reform.
Xi highlighted China's “unwavering commitment to a fair, inclusive and sustainable international system that responds to the pressing challenges of our times,” Farooq said.
“By emphasizing multilateral cooperation, economic inclusion and sustainable development, President Xi is positioning China as a key driver of positive change in global governance,” he added.
At the heart of Xi's message is the need for a governance system that reflects the realities of a multipolar world, prioritizing equality, collaboration and mutual respect, he said.
Xi's remarks also reaffirmed China's role as a champion of true multilateralism, a builder of partnerships and an unwavering defender of humanity's shared future, according to Farooq.
Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, one of the Philippines' largest commercial banks, said China, as the world's second-largest economy, is claiming a greater role and influence globally.
He noted that China contributes to more inclusive economic growth and development, including helping to reduce poverty in least developed countries.
The First Sarmiento in Hong Kong contributed to this story.
Contact the writers at [email protected]
|
