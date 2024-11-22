After Bibles and Watches, Donald Trump Sells Autographed Guitars for $10,000





United States President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled his latest merchandising venture, a line of branded acoustic and electric guitars, some of which are autographed. According to the “Trump Guitars” website, four different Trump-branded guitars are for sale: the “American Eagle Series,” the “Presidential Series,” the “Signature Edition” and the “God Bless The USA.” “Coming soon! The limited edition '45' guitar. Only 1,300 of each acoustic and electric guitar made – Some personally signed!” Mr. Trump announced this on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, alongside a photo of himself brandishing one of the instruments.

According to the site, the “American Eagle Series” includes acoustic and electric guitars, with 1,000 of each available for purchase at $1,250 and $1,500, respectively. The guitars feature the image of the American flag, a bald eagle, and writing along the neck of the guitar that says “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” Some guitars are signed by Mr. Trump and will cost buyers $10,000. Only 275 are available.

“These beautiful guitars feature the iconic phrase 'Make America Great Again' inlaid with authentic pearls on the neck of the guitar and the number 45 on the headstock signifying President Donald J. Trump's historic tenure as president,” the site states Internet, promising that all orders “will arrive in time for Christmas.”

The first 1,000 “Presidential Series” guitars will be numbered and sold for $2,000, while an unspecified number of “God Bless The USA” acoustic guitars are available for $1,000, according to the website.

The president-elect notably advertised several derivative products during his campaign. In September, he unveiled a series of watches valued at $100,000. He also promoted $100 silver coins and 1,000 pairs of limited-edition shoes, in addition to Trump-branded Bibles, cologne, perfume and $60 NFT cards. In 2023, he offered a “Mugshot Edition” of digital trading cards that included a bonus offer for a piece of his suit from his Mugshot photo of Fulton County, Georgia, and dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a- Lake.

In September, CNN reported that Mr. Trump's foray into merchandising had been financially successful. His $60 Bible reportedly generated about $399,000 in sales. The limited-edition sneakers sold out, generating at least $399,000 in revenue. However, the most lucrative of his ventures has been NFTs, which earned him around $7.2 million in licensing fees.

