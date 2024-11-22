Erdoan highlights busy November in support of Gaza and climate change

November was a diplomatically busy month for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who attended five high-level international summits during which he advocated for justice and stability in the Gaza war, change climate and other global issues.

Erdoan began the month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, attending the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on November 5-6.

Speaking at the event, titled “Empowering the Turkish World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for All”, Erdoan accused the international community of failing to end the genocide in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community is woefully failing to put an end to the genocide taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza,” Erdoan said.

He criticized the UN Security Council for its inaction: “The UN Security Council, charged with safeguarding international peace and security, is incapable of even meeting to make a decision. To be more exact , he is not willing to do it.”

Pointing out that around 50,000 innocent people were murdered in the Gaza Strip, Erdoan said: “As Trkiye, we do not accept this atrocity and inhumane massacre.

On both bilateral and multilateral platforms, we are making every effort to stop Israel and establish a permanent peace based on a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Al-Quds as its capital. I think the Turkish world should also take a decisive position. »

Lobbying for EU membership

From Kyrgyzstan, Erdoan traveled to Budapest, Hungary, for the 5th summit of the European Political Community, on November 6-7.

Addressing Trkiye's long-standing attempt to join the EU, Erdoan described a fair enlargement policy as the EU's most important geopolitical tool.

“There is no reasonable justification for blocking for years the membership of a country like Trkiye, which contributes significantly to the prosperity and security of the continent.”

He also highlighted Trkiye's role as a stabilizing force through its cultural ties, military strength and principled foreign policy.

Addressing the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said the tragedy was a “shared shame for humanity” and exacerbated by recent immoral and illegal attacks targeting the West Bank and Lebanon.

Considering that almost 50,000 people have already lost their lives, every conscientious human being sees and recognizes the fact that all pressure must be brought to bear on Israel for the immediate declaration of a ceasefire and the uninterrupted and adequate provision of humanitarian aid to the country. region, the Turkish leader said. Those who unconditionally support Israeli aggression should know that they have become partners in the crimes committed. »

Visit Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan

On November 11 and 12, Erdoan made official visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, addressing crucial regional issues.

At the joint extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, he said that Israel, while escalating military tensions with Iran, was simultaneously continuing its attacks on Lebanon.

Stressing that Tel Aviv cannot even tolerate humanitarian aid reaching the war-torn enclave, keeping relief supplies waiting in Egypt for months, he said: “We must, on the one hand, focus on ensuring an immediate declaration of ceasefire. and on the other hand, urgently find ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. »

“Israel's goal is to settle in Gaza and annihilate Palestinian existence in the West Bank, including East Al-Quds, and ultimately annex it. Progress is being made step by step in this direction. We must put an end to it,” Erdoan stressed.

“The situation on the ground has unfortunately reached this point as a handful of Western countries have provided all kinds of military, political, economic and moral support to Israel, while Muslim countries have failed to provide a response adequate.”

Later in the day, the Turkish leader traveled to Baku to attend the World Leaders' Summit on Climate Action of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). .

Addressing the COP29 high-level segment of heads of state and government, Erdoan condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, calling them “lawless, immoral and unscrupulous attacks.”

“The current administration unfortunately continues to massacre people, not knowing whether they are children, women or the elderly, and causing great environmental destruction,” he said.

Chemicals released into the soil and groundwater following Israeli attacks have already destroyed the future of Gaza's children. We believe that those who caused this serious humanitarian and environmental disaster must answer for their actions before international courts. »

G20 summit in Brazil

Erdoan concluded his diplomatic efforts at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18-19, by addressing the first session of the G20 summit, which focused on “social inclusion and the fight against against hunger and poverty. '

He drew attention to the famine in the besieged Gaza Strip, noting: “(Some) 96% of the population of Gaza, or more than a million people in other words, do not have access to healthy food and water. The living conditions of the population of Gaza are deteriorating every day. due to increased attacks and the upcoming winter season.

He reiterated his call for the establishment of an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Throughout November, Erdoan held bilateral and multilateral meetings with world leaders, focusing on global security, economic cooperation and climate change.