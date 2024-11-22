Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Guyana, concluding historic three-country tour





Georgetown: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-country tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) for Delhi. This visit marks the final leg of an important journey that began in Nigeria, continued to Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit and concluded with a historic state visit to Guyana. It was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the South American nation in over 50 years. While in Guyana, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, engaging with leaders from the Caribbean region to strengthen India's relations with CARICOM countries.

He also met with President of Suriname Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi on the sidelines of the summit, as well as leaders of many other countries, such as Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Lucia, to review progress in partnerships and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in several sectors. The Prime Minister participated in various cultural and diplomatic engagements during his visit to Guyana. On Thursday, he visited Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School in Georgetown, where he interacted with students who welcomed him with captivating bhajans and Kathak dance performances.

The Prime Minister recalled his visit to the school, over two decades ago, appreciating the efforts of Swami Akasharananda ji and his team for inculcating traditional Indian values ​​and culture among the students and contributing to their holistic education, Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the school. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) tweeted earlier today. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue located at the historic Promenade Gardens, a gesture symbolizing India's enduring commitment to values. of peace and non-violence. Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali hosted a dinner in honor of Prime Minister Modi, featuring a dynamic display of cultural performances from the Guyanese community. The red carpet reception highlighted the importance of the visit and the warm ties between the two nations. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi flies to New Delhi. » A very warm and productive state visit to Guyana concludes. PM @narendramodi flies to New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/foanaQfrPu — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 22, 2024 The three-country tour showcased India's growing engagement globally, with crucial discussions in Nigeria, active participation in the G20 summit in Brazil and strengthening ties with the Caribbean at the historic visit to Guyana.

