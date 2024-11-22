After nearly two weeks of negotiations, the finale took place at COP29, the annual United Nations climate summit held in Baku, Azerbaijan. I arrived earlier this week and followed developments in the Blue Zone of the conference venue, where national negotiators are trying to hammer out a new deal on financial aid to poor and climate-vulnerable countries.

A temporary Trump crisis

Although the aftermath of Donald Trump's election initially dominated attention here, at least openly, most countries appear to be moving forward with their existing negotiating positions and net-zero transition plans. Aside from Argentina's boycott of the COP, we have seen no obvious backsliding following the US elections. In fact, the American delegation continued to negotiate as if nothing had happened.

THE United Kingdom And Brazil have also led the charge in increasing their national emissions reduction commitments, setting an example for the rest of the world. But it's still too early to tell how Trump's return will ripple through national policies and affect climate ambitions in the months and years to come.

Australian ambition

Climate Minister Chris Bowen remained active and visible as co-chair of the conference's central negotiations and continued to adopt an ambitious tone on the international stage: Two years ago I told you Australia was back, Bowen confidently proclaimed, but this year I'm here to tell you how Australia is accelerating its transformation.

COPs generally follow a similar rhythm in their final stages of posturing and brinkmanship, followed by almost certain failure and despair, followed by compromise, intelligent diplomacy and, ultimately, consensus.

But the conflict between Australia and Trkiye in trying to host COP31 in 2026 has not been resolved. On the contrary, the Turks only dug deeper after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reiterated his wish to host COP31.

Cards on the table

On Thursday, after releasing a final draft text, Azerbaijan, as COP president, convened a Congress bringing together environment ministers and key negotiators representing nearly 200 countries, and asked them to put their cards on the table.

The response was grim. The president's text was almost universally criticized as unbalanced and unacceptable, but for very different reasons.

People’s Plenary (Kiara Worth/UN Climate Change)

The price is not right

Regarding the central outcome of this summit, developing countries deplored the absence in the draft text of a concrete financing objective to help them transition their economies and adapt to climate change. This reflects a wide gap between the main negotiating blocs: developing countries are demanding a colossal $1.3 trillion a year, while developed countries have largely avoided specifying a dollar amount until d other issues are resolved, although the European Union has unofficially fleet 200 billion dollars. It's fair to say there's still some haggling to be done.

Who pays?

Developed countries, meanwhile, are working to expand the donor base, for example by incentivizing wealthy economies like China, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, which are still technically classified as developing under the UN, to participate in climate financing. . This is very controversial; Large emerging economies have rejected any formal obligation to contribute financially, even though some of them already provide loans or aid to poorer countries in practice.

Defend fossil fuels or move away from them?

Many countries also criticized the president's text for watering down important commitments made at last year's summit in Dubai, including the historic call for the world to move away from fossil fuels. This commitment was already a compromise many, including climate-vulnerable island nations, had pushed last year for a stronger commitment. But this year, the Arab Group, led by Saudi Arabia, is trying to remove this reference to Qurultay altogether. Their negotiator has openly stated that he will not accept any text targeting specific sectors, including fossil fuels.

It gets worse before it gets better

Many delegates left Qurultay disillusioned and exhausted. The conference is scheduled to end today, although wide differences remain on almost all key outcomes. But as a former senior diplomat and veteran UN climate negotiator reminded me, COPs typically follow a similar rhythm in their final stages of posturing and brinkmanship, followed by failure and almost certain despair, followed by compromise, intelligent diplomacy and, ultimately, consensus.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres returned to Baku on Thursday and will no doubt be busy shuttling between the major parties (Kiara Worth/UN Climate Change)

An unlikely negotiator

It is not assured The COPs have already failedand much depends on the diplomatic skills of the presidency and its ability to gain the trust of the parties. This year, observers have cast doubt on whether Azerbaijan has what it takes: Azerbaijan is relatively inexperienced in climate diplomacy, and its reception has been plagued by questions about the country's record in terms of climate. oil and gas And human rights. But this is nothing new in the last year: controversies surrounding the UAE presidency's dual role at the helm of one of the world's largest oil companies have also hampered its efforts. Indeed, many people wonder why the world continues to place its climate hopes in the hands of oil states.

Miles to go before sleeping

Reflecting the scale of diplomatic wrangling required, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres returned to Baku on Thursday and will no doubt be busy shuttling between the major parties. Exhaustion sets in. The situation is calmer in the Blue Zone as countries fill their pavilions and thousands of activists and delegates begin to return home.

The remaining negotiators are preparing for long nights.