Trump chooses Pam Bondi as attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws





President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named longtime ally Pam Bondi as his new pick for attorney general, capping a tumultuous week for his previous pick, Matt Gaetz.

Bondi's elevation came just hours after Gaetz withdrew his name following increased scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations.

If confirmed, Bondi would lead the Justice Department and set the agenda for federal investigations and prosecutions. Trump's choice for the nation's top law enforcement official comes as some of his critics fear he is using his administration to seek revenge on them.

“For too long, the partisan Justice Department has been used as a weapon against me and other Republicans. That is no longer the case,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Pam will refocus the DOJ on its goal of fighting crime and making America safe again.”

Trump also praised his work against deadly drug trafficking. Bondi, who served as Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019, previously worked on a Trump commission focused on ending the opioid crisis and combating drug addiction.

She is currently a partner at lobbying firm Ballard Partners, where she leads the firm's corporate regulatory compliance department, according to the firm's website.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi meets the media outside of an election integrity volunteer training in Newtown, Pennsylvania, June 18. Derik Hamilton / AP file

Bondi has long-standing ties to Trump. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, she joined closeted chants targeting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and she later served on Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Bondi participated in efforts to overturn the results, falsely claiming that Trump had won Pennsylvania during a press conference in Philadelphia.

Trump's ties to Bondi have previously been the subject of accusations of impropriety, which both have denied. In 2013, the Trump Foundation donated $25,000 to a campaign group affiliated with Bondi while she was Florida's attorney general. The donation reportedly came around the same time Bondi's office was questioned about the fraud allegations against Trump University.

Bondi has not opened a case against Trump. He paid a $2,500 fine to the IRS after an ethics group said the foundation's donation to the campaign group was not disclosed to tax authorities.

As attorney general, Bondi would lead the Justice Department, which houses the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Prisons and has more than 115,000 employees.

The attorney general's position must be confirmed by the Senate.

Gaetz praised Trump's announcement on X, calling Bondi an exceptional selection.

She is a proven trial lawyer, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans, he said. She will bring necessary reforms to the DOJ.

When Gaetz announced earlier Thursday that he was withdrawing his name, he argued that his “confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition.”

Gaetz faces allegations involving sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl. He denied the accusations against him.

Trump praised Gaetz on Truth Social, saying Thursday that he “has a wonderful future.”

Early reactions to Bondi's selection were more positive among Senate Republicans than when Trump tapped Gaetz.

“Choosing Pam Bondi as Attorney General is a grand slam, a touchdown, a hole-in-one, an ace, a hat trick, a slam dunk, an Olympic gold medal,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S. .C., on X.

Graham is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will hold confirmation hearings for the attorney general nominee.

Some of Trump's picks for the administration's top posts have already faced headwinds.

Pete Hegseth, whom Trump aims to become defense secretary, faces a sexual assault allegation, while critics have accused Tulsi Gabbard, his pick for director of national intelligence, of spreading pro-Russian propaganda . Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been criticized both for his anti-vaccine activism and his past positions in support of abortion rights.

Trump engaged with senators as he seeks confirmation of his cabinet picks in the new Congress, when Republicans will hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

After Gaetz's withdrawal, the president-elect met with Sen. Tim Scott, R.S.C., and new Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R.S.D., at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to two sources close to the file. meetings.

Bondi is the latest in a string of Trump picks with roots in Florida. New White House chief of staff Susie Wiles helped lead Trump's campaign efforts in the state during the 2016 election, and Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump named secretary of state, represents the Florida in the Senate since 2011.

Trump also named Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican of Florida, as national security adviser.

Wiles and Waltz's positions do not require Senate confirmation.

