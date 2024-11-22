Why this uproar around Allison Pearson, while pro-Palestinian journalists are ignored?

Last month, the Metropolitan Police raided the house of Asa Winstanley, a famous pro-Palestinian journalist from the Electronic Intifada, and seized his devices under the provisions of the British Terrorism Act 2006.

This followed detention at Heathrow Airport of Richard Medhurst and the arrest of Sarah Wilkinson in August; both journalists covered the war in Gaza.

It is part of a trend of harassment of pro-Palestinian activists in Britain. Police told Winstanley that the raid on his house was part of what is known as Operation Incessance.

Not a single national media outlet in the UK, with the exception of the Morning Star and the National in Scotland, has reported on the police surveillance of pro-Palestinian British journalists, or the threat of this. stands for media freedom.

Now let's compare the media coverage of pro-Palestinian journalists with that of the Daily Telegraph columnist. Allison Pearsonwho received a visit from the police on the morning of November 10. According to her original story, which has since changed, police told her she was charged with a non-criminal hate incident for a post on X (formerly Twitter) a year ago.

She also said police did not tell her which post was under investigation. Unlike pro-Palestinian journalists, his technical equipment was not seized.

The Pearson Airport incident sparked a national outcry. Questions were asked in the House of Commons. Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, declared that the police were absolutely wrong to go to the Pearson home. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, declared: This must stop.

Two former prime ministers also expressed outrage, with Boris Johnson using his Daily Mail column. educate the country's current leader, Keir Starmer, needs to police the streets, not the tweets. A clear disparity

The Telegraphs carried this story for days on end. The Independent, Times, Mail, Express and Sun have all highlighted this story. The same goes for TheGuardian, which, like all other media outlets, has not mentioned the recent police attacks on pro-Palestinian journalists.

There have been numerous reports on Sky News, GB News and the BBC, including a long and sympathetic exploration of the Pearson affair on the BBC's 4 p.m. show.

This disparity between the British media's obsession with Pearson and the silence surrounding the case of Winstanley and other pro-Palestinian journalists is symptomatic of British media coverage of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Inasmuch as report According to the Center for Media Monitoring, British journalists view Palestinians differently. Israeli victims are humanized and given names. Palestinians tend to be treated – as Frantz Fanon wrote during the Algerian war of independence – as faces deprived of all humanity.

I have seen surprisingly little solidarity from leading British journalists towards their Palestinian colleagues, and even less recognition of their incredible courage.

Palestinians are dying mysteriously from unspecified causes, while the destruction of mosques, schools and hospitals is presented as a natural disaster caused by an unknown agency.

The same applies to Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Their courage is beyond belief. They continued to report under circumstances of indescribable horror, despite regular injuries, killings and – quote the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) – arbitrary detention at the hands of Israeli forces, none of whom have been held accountable.

I have seen surprisingly little solidarity from leading British journalists with their Palestinian colleagues, let alone any recognition of their incredible courage and heroic self-sacrifice in continuing to tell the horrible truths about Gaza.

To be fair, the BBC, Financial Times, Guardian and Independent have done some reporting on the subject. As for the Daily Telegraph, the most recent coverage focused on Palestinian journalists that I could find was areportof June 2024, titled: BBC accused of not revealing that killed Palestinian journalists were Hamas supporters. Based on the work of the pro-Israeli media advocacy group Camera, the article suggests that dozens of journalists killed were Hamas supporters or otherwise associated with terrorism.

The drama continues

Meanwhile, Pearson's story begins to unfold. Essex Police rejected her claim that she was charged with a non-criminal hate incident. They said she was under investigation for inciting racial hatred, an offense under the Public Order Act. The police filed a complaint with the UK Media Regulator of factual inaccuracies, claiming body camera footage shows an officer telling Pearson: This is an incident or offense of potentially inciting racial hatred online.

The investigation into Pearson appears to be linked to a message to the Metropolitan Police on November 16, 2023.wrote: How dare they. @metpoliceuk Asked on Saturday to pose for a photo with lovely peaceful British friends of Israel, the police refused. Look at these people who smile with those who hate Jews.

Attached to his tweet was a photo of what Pearson thought showed police officers posing alongside Gaza protesters. In fact, his post onappearswas reportedly a response to a photo of Manchester police with a group of people holding the flag of the Pakistani political party Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pearson deleted the post after his mistake was pointed out, but the incident led to a police complaint. The complainant saidThe Guardian said his message was racist and inflammatory and had nothing to do with Palestine or the London protests.

The drama of Pearson's post continues. On Wednesday, the Telegraph allocated three pages to it. The eye of the storm is a truly scary place; dark thoughts rush in, I know I've done nothing wrong, Pearson confided to Telegraph readers. I cling to this knowledge like a castaway clings to a raft, your fingers growing colder and gradually losing their grip. Why don't you stop struggling and let yourself sink? I understand why people under this kind of pressure commit suicide. Make it go away, please make it go away.

Following this huge media outcry, Essex Police decided on Thursday not to take any further action against him. In a statement they said there would be a independent review forces handling the matter.

I hope that at some point Pearson – and the Telegraph editor who chose to publish this nonsense – will find a moment to reflect on the fact that, according to CPJ, Israeli forces have so far killed 129 of his Palestinian colleagues as they sought to bring the truth about Israeli atrocities to the outside world.

– Additional reporting by Talal Hangari

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of Middle East Eye.